Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

Brady’s latest hilarious social media post saw him using various memes depicting the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry.

Brady, who congratulated 50-year-old Phil Mickelson for becoming the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship on Sunday, was announced Wednesday to play with “Lefty” against DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s The Match scheduled for July 6 in Montana.

Mickelson and Brady were featured in last year’s The Match, losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Following the announcement that the duo are teaming to face a new set of challengers, Brady didn’t waste any time trash talking his opponents.

And he did so by capitalizing on the recent increase in the Koepka-DeChambeau feud.

Take a look at some of Brady’s tweets:

For reference, Koepka was interviewed after one of the PGA Championship rounds, which was held last week. DeChambeau had walked by, breaking Koepka’s concentration. A few expletives were dropped and another take was conducted. The original didn’t air on television, but did get leaked on social media following the tournament earlier this week.

The viral video captured Koepka’s annoyance at DeChambeau, who later responded to it and Koepka chimed in on the DeChambeau-Rodgers pairing by tweeting, “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12.”

Mickelson and DeChambeau replied directly to Koepka’s tweet. And Koepka, who is from West Palm Beach, fired back at DeChambeau.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

According to USA Today, the feud between the two started in 2019.