Panthers are returning to Wofford College for training camp this summer

The Carolina Panthers will make their return to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The team announced Monday afternoon that training camp will be held at Wofford College this summer.

Training camp took place at Bank of America Stadium last year due to a league-wide rule that forced all teams to hold camps at their practice facilities in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The NFL announced earlier this month that teams could once again hold camp at sights away from their practice facilities.

The franchise had held camp at the college every year since the team’s first season in 1995. Founder and previous owner Jerry Richardson attended Wofford and maintains close ties to the school.

