Football

Panthers are returning to Wofford College for training camp this summer

The Carolina Panthers will make their return to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The team announced Monday afternoon that training camp will be held at Wofford College this summer.

Training camp took place at Bank of America Stadium last year due to a league-wide rule that forced all teams to hold camps at their practice facilities in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The NFL announced earlier this month that teams could once again hold camp at sights away from their practice facilities.

The franchise had held camp at the college every year since the team’s first season in 1995. Founder and previous owner Jerry Richardson attended Wofford and maintains close ties to the school.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Rutgers moves opener against Temple to Thursday night for TV

May 24, 2021 12:06 PM

Football

Omar Kelly: Who are the 10 highest-paid Dolphins in 2021?

Football

What are the odds the Patriots will trade for Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones?

Football

Gerry Dulac: Don’t blame veterans for skipping OTAs, but let rookies make their own decisions

Football

Mike Bianchi: Hating Tim Tebow is a great American sin

Entertainment

Ex-Jags LB Smith signs plea deal, avoids underage sex charge

May 22, 2021 10:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service