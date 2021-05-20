Panthers mailbag: How fast would team move on from Sam Darnold, biggest move to be made

The NFL draft and free agency have come and gone. With a full roster in place, the offseason programs are now in full swing.

Last weekend was the first time the Carolina Panthers rookies took the field together. It wasn’t as much of a competitive camp as it was a chance for the players to learn the system and the fundamentals. Next up will be an opportunity for the team to begin going full speed on the field together with OTAs, beginning Monday.

How these new pieces begin to look together on the field? Where will different players line up and who will take advantage of opportunities as we head into training camp? Answers to those questions will come sooner than later, but until then we have opened up our Panthers mailbag to answer your Panthers questions.

Let’s get into it.

@Whereiiswaldo asks: Based on the moves the Panthers have made, is the hole of Curtis Samuel leaving less impactful?

The expectation had always been that the Panthers likely weren’t going to be able to keep Curtis Samuel long term. He outplayed his contract, and the Panthers didn’t feel they were in a position to pay his asking price. Although he was productive last year, Samuel, like most players, was replaceable.

The additions of David Moore in free agency and Terrace Marshall and Shi Smith in the draft should be more than enough to replace what they lost from a production standpoint. Marshall and Smith played the slot in college. Moore played some in Seattle, which was Samuel’s primary role.

And the Panthers are confident that those players can help fill the void left by Samuel. Coach Matt Rhule said last week that they had a first-round grade on Marshall. Smith was productive at South Carolina. And Moore, who is entering his fifth season, had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

The potential is there.

But we won’t know for sure until the 2021 season.

— JMA

@ambriggs asks: Did the Panthers ever legit pursue a NFL-quality pass-catching TE? It seems as though our entire TE depth chart, as constructed, is pure potential or largely blocking/H-Back. Was there effort to upgrade there, or is that going to continue to be an afterthought in [Joe] Brady’s offense?

Yes, the team looked at a variety of options regarding the tight end position. Free agent acquisition Dan Arnold may not have the flashiest receiving numbers coming into his time with the Panthers, but the team does think he can be a receiving threat. He is certainly someone to keep an eye on.

While rookie Tommy Tremble does fall more on the potential side regarding his receiving abilities, he is someone who could turn into a weapon. An effort was made to upgrade at tight end, and the players who the team did add, including possibly former LSU tight Stephen Sullivan, are a step up from last year. The team just didn’t make a dramatic move at the position. We’ll see if it was enough.

— AG

@Johnyd55 asks: Roster seems a lot more solid and deep than previous years. I know always churning bottom of roster but if they look to upgrade a position what would it be?

@Meowmixpodcast asks: What is the biggest move the Panthers still need to make this offseason?

I decided to answer these questions together since they were similar. Right now, the Panthers say they are content with what they have, but it could change after OTAs and training camp.

Their biggest holes heading into the draft were at cornerback, left tackle, guard, safety and receiver. The Panthers did a good job addressing most of those needs.

But safety is still a question mark after Tre Boston’s release. Although the Panthers have added depth there, there’s no guaranteed starter opposite of Juston Burris.

Sam Franklin started in four games when Burris went out last season with a rib injury, but it’s hard to call Franklin a lock to start. He played well at times, but he also made some mistakes.

Myles Hartsfield, Kenny Robinson, J.T. Ibe and Sean Chandler are also options, but none have started.

Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow did indicate after the season that they were evaluating whether Jeremy Chinn should play more safety in 2021. And perhaps he’s the answer there. But if he’s not, and they continue to use him in the same role they used him last season, I think safety has the biggest potential for an upgrade.

Left tackle is also a position to watch, though Trent Scott may prove to be solid there.

— JMA

@jeffmurr asks: Trai Turner is still on the FA market. What are the chances of a reunion?

Put me in the extremely doubtful category with this one. The Panthers moved on from Turner for a reason, and the coaching staff and members of the front office who have spent time with him are no longer in Carolina.

Turner is now almost 28 years old and missed seven games last year due to injuries. The Panthers have depth at guard on the roster and tackle would be a wiser position to continue to address on the offensive line. I would be surprised if Turner doesn’t find a home somewhere, but the odds of coming back to the Panthers are slim.

— AG

@windwhisperin asks: Do you think if (Sam) Darnold has a Teddy Bridgewater-esque year, that they would cut bait as quickly as they did with Teddy?

His contract doesn’t suggest it. Darnold is guaranteed almost $18.6 million in 2022 after the Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on his contract. That’s also how much it would cost to cut him after the 2021 season, and they’d only save $273,000, according to overthecap.com.

Darnold is 24 and perhaps he’ll get better in a new system, with more weapons than he had in New York. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer viewed the trade as a low-risk, high-reward move.

But the answer, ultimately, is “yes.” I think this organization has shown that already — that this is a business, and the only way to keep your job is by being productive.

And they would find a way to lessen the impact on their salary cap number — whether that’s a trade or restructuring his contract. Just like they did with Bridgewater.

Having said that, all of this is hypothetical. And while it’s fair to question it based on his past experiences, let’s hope he doesn’t have a “Bridgewater-esque year.”

— JMA

@panther1gb89 asks: What does QB depth chart look like 9/12?

Darnold is No. 1. That’s what he was brought here for. But behind Darnold, that will be decided over the next couple of months.

But if I’m making a prediction, I’d have P.J. Walker heading into the 2021 season is No. 2.

And Tommy Stevens over Will Grier at No. 3 because of his versatility. Grier was suited up for only one game last season, and the Panthers won’t have a need for four quarterbacks next year.

This might be the offseason Grier is cut. The Panthers would save $1.7 million over the next two years, while accruing only $616,00 in dead money.

— JMA

@KevnBrown87 asks: We seem to have several players who are more hybrids and not position specific on defense like (Jeremy) Chinn, (Brian) Burns, (Haason) Reddick ... will we see more multiple fronts like a 4-2-5 or a 3-4?

Sure. The Panthers defense last year showed a tendency to use multiple fronts, as many defenses across the league do. With the addition of Reddick this offseason and players like Morgan Fox joining players already on the team, coordinator Phil Snow will be able to do even more in 2021.

Other teams will now have a grasp on what to expect from the defense based on last year’s tape, so continuing to transform the unit and the schemes is important. We’ll probably continue to see a variety of fronts used, from 3-3-5 to 3-4 and beyond. Having players, as pointed out in the question, who allows for that type of flexibility will help this defense continue to grow.

— AG

If you have a question for consideration in our next mailbag, please email agetzenberg@charlotteobserver.com and jalexander@charlotteobserver.com.