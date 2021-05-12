Panthers’ Sam Darnold to get chance at revenge in Week 1. Full schedule comes tonight

The Carolina Panthers officially have an opponent for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Panthers will host the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m, as announced on CBS on Wednesday morning. The game will air on CBS. The remaining schedule will be announced later Wednesday. Teams can begin sharing schedules at 7:45 p.m. and the league will reveal the full schedule at 8 p.m on NFL Network.

Quarterback Sam Darnold will get a chance to face his former team early after he was traded to the Panthers this offseason. It will also be the first time that wide receiver Robby Anderson will play against the Jets after spending four years in New York. Carolina is 4-3 against the Jets all-time.

This year, the Panthers will play the entire AFC East, including hosting the New England Patriots and former quarterback Cam Newton.

Since 2018, the Panthers have started every season at home. This year, Carolina will host two preseason games at Bank of America Stadium and eight regular-season games. The team is planning to have full attendance and single-game tickets will go on sale this evening.

The season will now be 18 weeks with one bye. The 18th opponent is a team in the opposite conference that finished in the same spot in their respective divisions and was not previously on the schedule. For the Panthers, that results in a trip to Houston.

Remaining opponents:

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa. Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Washington Football Team

Away:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers