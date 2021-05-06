Football

PODCAST: Best picks, what to make of them, and how we graded the Panthers in the draft

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks, reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg discuss the Panthers 2021 draft picks, and explain what to make of those moves.

For further reading:

+ What the Panthers’ depth chart looks like after the draft: New starters, more weapons

+ Jaycee Horn traded football in the suburbs for inner-city Atlanta. He’s tough by choice

+ Panthers NFL draft updates: Carolina ties franchise high with 11 players selected

