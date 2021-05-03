One former Panthers LB leaves, while team looks to interview another for assistant GM

The Carolina Panthers may be bringing a familiar face back to Charlotte, while another has recently departed the front office.

Former linebacker Luke Kuechly, who retired in January 2020, has resigned from his role as a pro scout, per league sources. He has spent the past year in the position. Kuechly left the role in March. The decision was not health-related, but instead was tied to Kuechly stepping away from football for a bit.

The team has requested to interview former Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan for the assistant general manager role, per a league source.

The position does not currently exist. The request is far from a surprise. Morgan is currently the Buffalo Bills director of player personnel. He previously worked with new general manager Scott Fitterer in the Seattle Seahawks front office.

The team has also requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for the role.

This story is breaking and will be updated.