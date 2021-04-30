NFL analysts assess new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

Friday marked a “first” in the Matt Rhule era — and experts had plenty to say about it.

The Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, marking the first time the team has spent a draft pick on an offensive player in the Matt Rhule era.

Here are what NFL analysts around the league are saying about the newest Carolina Panther.

NFL experts weigh in

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: “You think about this pick and what it means for Sam Darnold. You finally go offense — the first offensive pick for (coach) Matt Rhule. And you think about Terrace Marshall Jr., nearly 6-3, about 205 pounds, ran a 4.38, vertical near 40 inches. Strong. Only 20 years of age. Won’t turn 21 until June 9th.

“Very productive since his high school career. I like that. I thought that with Justin Jefferson and Ja’ Marr Chase were there, he was still a major contributor when Joe Burrow was the quarterback in 2019. Obviously, you say, ‘Why is he still there?’ He had the foot injury in 2019, missed a lot of time. There was that concern about the injury that may have pushed him down from late first round, where I thought he’d be a pick.”

▪ ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “A very, very savvy route-runner. Very smart at the line of scrimmage. A lot of speed variance. ... A guy who can adjust over the middle of the field. Not scared at all as far as working in traffic. You see where those numbers are? That’s where he’s going to go to work.”

▪ ESPN’s Booger McFarland: “Here’s what I love about him: Ja’Marr Chase opted out in training camp. He stepped up and said, ‘OK, I’ll be the No. 1 wide receiver.’ So he plays behind Jefferson and Chase, then he shows that he can be the No. 1 guy also.”

▪ NFL Network’s Charles Davis: “It wasn’t that long ago (when) our humble host, Rich Eisen, was saying, ‘Oh, now they’re adding all the weapons in New York,’ and the former quarterback Sam Darnold’s like, ‘What the heck?’ Well he’s gotta love this. Because DJ Moore is already there. Robbie Anderson’s there. They picked up David Moore from Seattle. And now you add this guy on the perimeter? That’s pretty nice for that new quarterback.”

▪ The Draft Network’s Dan Marino: “Marshall is a versatile receiver that has proven himself both from the slot and out wide while attacking all levels of the field with consistency. He offers terrific size, physicality, hands, ball skills, run-after-catch ability, route-running skills, and overall technical refinement. Marshall did miss three games in 2019 with a foot injury, had some minor drop issues creep up in 2020, and has some inconsistent moments as a blocker, but there isn’t much in the way of notable concerns as he enters the next level.”

▪ CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier: “Marshall dominated in the toughest conference in college football at a very early age. Dominating at an early age has been an indicator of future success at the next level, and as Marshall enters the NFL, he’ll bring with him a combination of size, speed, ball skills and past production that make him an excellent bet for immediate and sustainable production.”

Marshall college stats

Marshall — the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver who took up the leadership mantle among the LSU receiving corps this season — had terrific 2019 and 2020 seasons.

After only catching 12 passes in nine games played as a freshman, Marshall bloomed in his sophomore year, catching 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a junior, his numbers were similarly impressive: He notched 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Panthers will have an exciting receiving corps in the 2021-22 season. The unit includes Robbie Anderson, DJ Moore and recently acquired David Moore.

Marshall Pro Day measurables

Arm: 32.75”

Hand: 9.5”

Wingspan: 78.13”

Bench press: 19

Broad jump: 10’5”

Vertical jump: 39”