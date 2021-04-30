Panthers get a tackle by selecting Brady Christensen of BYU in 3rd round of NFL draft

BYU lineman Brady Christensen. Brigham Young University

The Carolina Panthers have selected BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen with the 70th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Panthers moved up from the 73rd pick to make the pick, also sending the 191th pick in the sixth round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Christensen, 24, blocked for second overall pick Zach Wilson this past year and was voted first-team All-American in 2020. During his final year at BYU, he only allowed pressures on 293 pass-blocking snaps.He started at least 12 games at left tackle each of the last three seasons.

Prior to his success for the Cougars, he served a two-year church mission in New Zealand and then redshirted in 2017.

Christensen is the first offensive lineman taken by the Panthers in this year’s draft and the second consecutive offensive player. He could fill a major position of need as the team does not have a clear starting left tackle on the roster. Christensen will compete with Trent Scott, Greg Little and Dennis Daley.

The Panthers top decision-makers were in attendance at his pro day. The 6-foot-5, 302-pound lineman ran a 4.89 40-yard dash, had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump that day.

The team used the eighth overall pick on South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and the 59th overall pick on LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., after trading back twice in the second round.

