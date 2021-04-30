Carolina Panthers select Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2nd round of NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers have selected LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. with the 59th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

This is the first offensive player taken under head coach Matt Rhule, who’s entering his second season. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady coached him at LSU in 2019 when the Tigers won the National Championship. During that season, Marshall caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is known as a bigger receiver that is more comfortable outside than in the slot and is a reliable ball-catcher.

“Oh man, I think our relationship played a big part in (getting picked by the Panthers),” Marshall said. “I just appreciate them giving me a chance. Come out there and show out. I promise they won’t regret it. I’m just ready to get down and get to work.”

Wide receiver is not the most obvious need for the Panthers, but it is an area that the team needs to address in the long term. The team just picked up wide receiver DJ Moore’s fifth-year option Thursday, and he is now under contract for the next two seasons. Robby Anderson, however, will become a free agent after this year and Curtis Samuel departed in free agency for Washington after having a career year.

The team did sign free agent David Moore in free agency, but wide receiver was a position they were looking to address in the draft to support quarterback Sam Darnold and continue to build out the offense.

This past year, Marshall, 20, started the first seven games of the season before opting out. He had 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. During his LSU career, Marshall started 20 games and finished tied for fourth in school history in career TD receptions (23). He is one of only six players in LSU history with at 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Marshall caught at least one pass in 27 of the 32 games he played with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver may have been selected earlier in the draft if not for some medical concerns. He is now the youngest player on the roster and will turn 21 on June 9.

Marshall was Carolina’s second pick of the draft after trading with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns in two separate trades to start the second night. The Panthers picked up an extra pick in the trade with Chicago, and now have an additional third-round pick tonight and a fourth sixth-round selection.

Thursday, the team used the eighth overall pick on South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. The Panthers will draft again later tonight as they hold the ninth pick in the third round (73rd overall), 19th pick in the third round (83rd overall) and 26th pick in the third round (89th overall).

This story is breaking and will be updated.