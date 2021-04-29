Football

Podcast: Discussing what the Panthers likely will and should do in the 2021 NFL draft

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks, Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg are joined by Observer columnist Scott Fowler to discuss the 2021 NFL draft and how the Panthers will approach the first round.

They also discuss who they would pick in the first round.

For further reading:

+ Panthers’ 1st draft with a new GM. What 3 changes to expect without Marty Hurney

+ Final Carolina Panthers mock draft

+ What positions the Panthers need to address in the draft and how they can do it

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  

Sports

AP source: Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DJ Moore

April 29, 2021 10:18 AM

Football

John Niyo: Expect the unexpected in an NFL Draft wrapped in mystery

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service