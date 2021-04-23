Mark Zeigler: Soccer’s Super League may be dead, but the concept lives on in college football

SAN DIEGO — The tombstone for The Super League, capital T, the breakaway soccer competition by Europe's biggest clubs that threatened to radically reshape the sport's global landscape, would look something like this:

R.I.P., April 18, 2021 - April 20, 2021

It was extinguished as quickly as it was ignited, the brainchild of Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and a trio of American owners of storied English Premier League clubs with the $5 billion backing of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase. The idea breathlessly unveiled Sunday was to permanently take Europe's top 15 clubs so they wouldn't have to worry about qualifying, add five guest entries each year and play a midweek tournament concurrently with their domestic league games on weekends.

Oh, and make boatloads of money. The founding members were each expected to receive $400 million. Per year.

It spectacularly exploded upon lift-off, though, with vehement opposition from, well, you name it. Governments. International confederations. National leagues. Coaches. Players. Fans. Even Prince William, heir to the British throne, broke his usual silence on controversial subjects with a statement that expressed "concerns" about "the damage it risks causing to the game we love."

By Tuesday, Chelsea announced it was withdrawing. Then Manchester City. Then Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham. Then Atletico Madrid and three Italian clubs. Pretty soon, Barcelona and Real Madrid were staring at each other in an empty room, wondering, uh, what do we do now?

"A big tsunami came into it," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, "and basically killed it."

From the other side of the pond, it's all great theater — or theatre — in a 17-car-wreck-at-Talladega sort of way. All so easy to dismiss as those wacky Euros and their football.

Except the same breakaway principles, the same cartel ideology, the same financial motivations, have been percolating for years in America with its version of football. The only difference: The forces that condemned The Super League, capital T, to its premature demise don't exist here. There's nothing to stop it.

You might have heard of college football's Power 5. It's essentially the same concept.

In NCAA circles, the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 are more innocuously referred to as the Autonomous 5, a nod to the legislative muscle that the 64 universities plus Notre Dame exert over the broader organization.

It started with packing key committees with its representatives. Then, at the NCAA Convention in San Diego in 2014, the boa constrictor squeezed some more and was granted power to enact its own rules without approval from the other 1,000-odd members. Bylaw 5.3.2.1 grants autonomy to the five conferences in 11 areas ranging from recruiting restrictions to financial aid.

If everyone else wanted to follow along, fine. If not, good luck.

Also in 2014, they created the College Football Playoff, the only national championship among its sanctioned sports the NCAA does not organize. It's structured much like The Super League, with the five power conferences always having participants in the New Year's Day bowl games and the sport's have-nots getting tossed the occasional crumb. They keep nearly all the revenue; none goes to the NCAA for redistribution, like the March Madness basketball tournament.

The rich get richer. Schools in power conferences reap upwards of $50 million per year in bowl and television payouts. Schools like San Diego State in the Mountain West get about $3 million per year, and that's up from $1.1 million as recently as a year ago.

But this is the American way, or at least the American way in sports. We have closed professional leagues, where the same teams compete every year without fear of relegation to a lower division if they happen to have a bad season while a promoted team takes their place. Where a franchise's market value can't drop because it will always be in the NFL or NBA or NHL or Major League Baseball.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke knows this. So does Liverpool owner John Henry, and the Glazer family that controls Manchester United. Between them, they also own the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"These American owners have a different idea of sport, with closed leagues," Javier Tebas, the president of Spain's top soccer league. "In Europe that does not exist. We have another tradition."

And that, ultimately, was what sunk The Super League.

Some of the opposition was existential. UEFA, soccer's European governing body, was facing irrelevance of its midweek continental competitions and the subsequent drop in TV revenues without Barca, Man U and the rest. Domestic leagues faced a similar devaluation of their broadcast lifeblood if they expelled their marquee members out of spite.

But most of the opposition was philosophical. The anxiety of promotion and relegation — and, on a more profound level, its reflection of life's constant fight — has been welded into fans' consciousness for generations. Abandoning it for what's perceived as a crass derivative of American exceptionalism was never gonna fly.

The miscalculation by the owners was assuming fans' incessant cries to fork out inflated transfer fees for better players justified any means to balance the books, especially with major revenue streams slowed to a trickle by the pandemic. Here was an enticing opportunity that would ensure future financial stability; they could buy all the $100 million Brazilian forwards they wanted.

Power 5 schools face similar pressures. Fans demand they win, but to win they need to hire the best coaches and build the shiniest locker rooms and stay in the most luxurious hotels on the road because having a nationally recognized humanities department doesn't attract five-star quarterbacks.

That all costs money, and the genius of the College Football Playoff — and its predecessor, the Bowl Championship Series — is they can hoard nearly all the gold they mine.

And don't think the Power 5 powers that be aren't gazing across the pond intently. If there's a lesson to be culled, it's that Perez, Kroenke, Henry and the Glazers pushed their stack of chips into the table too soon. They got greedy.

The Power 5 cartel has been smothering college sports slowly. The ultimate, perhaps inevitable, step is to completely break from the NCAA and form its own collegiate association, either with the current 65 or after thinning the herd of the Vanderbilts, Oregon States and Wake Forests.

But what's the rush when you can still suck dollars out of the current model?

Pretending they're still under the NCAA umbrella allows what are effectively for-profit athletic departments to claim a tax exemption under their university's educational "mission." And even though the NCAA doesn't get any of the College Football Playoff windfall, the Power 5s still qualify for substantial payouts from NCAA Tournament revenues that are pro-rated by the total number of athletic scholarships you offer, the 85 for football included.

When might they go it alone? What might it look like?

A Knight Commission poll of presidents and athletic directors last summer found 61 percent of Power 5 presidents and athletic directors were "likely" to support a breakaway association. The rest of the NCAA, predictably, was overwhelmingly opposed, understanding the ramifications on revenue and relevance.

Unlike Europe, they're probably powerless to stop it.

"There is no reason why the University of Minnesota or any university in the Power 5 can't have another membership in a new organization created by the other schools," trustee Michael Hsu told CBS Sports last year. "I see it happening. And if there is more money involved in that, I can't see why we wouldn't do it."

The government likely won't get involved, especially after the 1984 Supreme Court decision that allows conferences, not the NCAA, control over their broadcast rights. There's no world governing body for college football like FIFA in soccer, no continental confederations to make life difficult. The NCAA already ceded legislative power over football.

Leagues? They're not opposed because they're part of it.

Coaches? As long as their seven-figure paychecks keep cashing, what do they care?

Players? They'll have a better chance of getting paid to play than in an NCAA clinging to an antiquated vision of amateurism.

And the fans?

In Europe, they organized mass protests and burned jerseys. In America, they're accustomed to closed sports leagues and franchises relocating to other cities in pursuit of the almighty dollar.

In America, we have another tradition.