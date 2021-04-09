Trades, signings, mock drafts: Everything you need to know about the Panthers this week

The NFL offseason never truly quiets down. And even when it does, something else will pop up.

That was the case earlier this week, when the Panthers announced that they had made a trade for former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The Panthers gave up a sixth-round pick this year, and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round pick for Darnold.

This changes a lot for the Panthers. With that in mind, let’s jump into this week’s Panthers Tracks:

Trivia!

1. The Panthers had four players on the 2020 roster who went to college at South Carolina. Name those four players. (Hint: Two remain on the roster. Two were not re-signed in free agency)

2. The Panthers have beaten these two NFL teams only once in franchise history.

The Sam Darnold trade

The Panthers’ trade for Darnold had a lot of implications. Like for instance, what’s next for Teddy Bridgewater, how it will affect the 2021 NFL draft and more.

We break it all down in these stories:

▪ How the Sam Darnold trade affects the Panthers’ approach to the 2021 NFL draft

▪ What went wrong with Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and what’s next for the QB

▪ Analysis: Sam Darnold trade could leave Panthers without a QB answer for another year

Observer columnist Scott Fowler tells why he likes the move here: Carolina Panthers’ trade for QB Sam Darnold is so weird that it will actually work.

One of the effects of the trade is that the Panthers no longer have the pressure of having to draft a quarterback this season. They can take the best available player.

One of those players could be former Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell.

Here’s the case for, and against drafting former Oregon tackle Penei Sewell at No. 8 in the 2021 NFL draft.

Our latest mock draft

The Observer released its first mock draft of the season before the Sam Darnold trade, and another this week after the trade.

Here are Alaina Getzenberg’s s picks this week: Carolina Panthers mock draft 2.0: Sam Darnold trade has some impact on picks.

We’ll release a new mock draft each week until the draft.

Here is who national experts think the Carolina Panthers will select in the 2021 NFL draft.

Other moves

The Darnold trade wasn’t the only move the Panthers front office made. They also signed veteran and former pro bowl cornerback A.J. Bouyer to a two-year deal.

Bouyer fills a hole the Panthers had at cornerback opposite of Donte Jackson.

Panthers Tracks podcast

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks Podcast, we talked about the Sam Darnold trade, why it happened, and what’s next for the Panthers.

Trivia answers

1. Joe Charlton, Dennis Daley, Pharoh Cooper, Mike Davis.

2. Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.