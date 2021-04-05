Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

Former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers on Monday. AP

The Carolina Panthers have traded for quarterback Sam Darnold, per a league source. The team sent a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the quarterback.

The sixth-round pick is No. 226, the last of Carolina’s picks in this year’s draft. The team still has seven picks to work with in 2021.

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at quarterback after a mixed performance by Teddy Bridgewater, whom the Panthers signed to a three-year, $63 million deal last offseason. Some teams had expressed interest in trading for the quarterback earlier in the offseason, and it is unlikely he remains on the roster for the $22.9 million he expected to be owed this season.

If the Panthers are forced to release Bridgewater, the lowest he could cost against this year’s cap is $15 million — if he is a post-June 1 designation. The other quarterbacks on the roster include P.J. Walker, Will Grier and Tommy Stevens.

In the circumstance of a trade, Bridgewater would count $10 million in dead cap for the Panthers this year if it takes place before June 1 and only $5 million if it takes place after June 1, per Over the Cap.

The Jets selected Darnold, 23, third overall in the 2018 NFL draft. The team traded up from the No. 6 pick, and sent three second-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the process, to grab the quarterback out of USC. He has gone 13-25 as a starter for the Jets over the past three seasons, and has one year remaining on his contract, as is.

The team will have until May 3 to decide whether or not to pick up Darnold’s fifth-year option, which would cost about $18 million in 2022. The Panthers are planning to discuss the matter with his agents, per a league source. It would be a surprise if it is not picked up.

In his career, Darnold has completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He has been sacked 98 times. In 2018, he became the youngest quarterback to start an NFL game since the merger in 1970 at age 21.

Darnold will be reunited on the Panthers with former Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

The Panthers were also extremely interested in trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, recent sexual assault allegations against Watson have presented a hurdle for league-wide interest in the Houston Texans’ star. Team owner David Tepper had been particularly interested in the quarterback.

Carolina holds the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, with as many as four quarterbacks expected to be selected prior to that pick. The Panthers felt that the quarterback options that were likely still available for the team at that pick were not worth picking at that spot.

The team was also involved in trade conversations for new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the beginning of the offseason.