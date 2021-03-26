Denzel Perryman’s injury history is partly due to ‘full speed’ style of play

One of the unfortunate consistencies of linebacker Denzel Perryman’s career has been injuries.

Chest, shoulder, hamstring, knee, ankle, hamstring again, a variety of other knee injuries and back. Just to get a taste of it.

In his six seasons with the Chargers organization, Perryman played in 69 of a potential 96 regular-season games. He missed an average of 4.5 games per season.

After signing a two-year, $6 million deal with $2.99 million in guarantees with the Carolina Panthers, a deal that favors the team, Perryman is getting a bit of a fresh start returning to the East Coast. He is from Florida and went to the University of Miami, but of course, has spent time on the other side of the country since being drafted in the second-round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Although he’s coming in ready to play for his new team, Perryman isn’t necessarily changing up one of the key areas that has led to his injury history.

“When I am healthy, you turn on the film, you see what I’m able to do. I think some of what causes my injuries is probably just my style of play,” Perryman said. “I’m always at full speed, and I feel like me personally, whatever I hit, I gotta knock it down. Whether it’s a lineman, a lead blocker or anything, I feel like I gotta knock it out down.”

If he can stay healthy, he will bring a needed veteran presence to the linebacker position, although the Panthers will be hoping not to repeat the one-year experience with last year’s veteran linebacker, Tahir Whitehead. His season ended on the bench with Jermaine Carter taking over the starting role alongside Shaq Thompson.

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (52) works to slow down Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The Panthers won 23-16. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Part of what the Panthers told Perryman they liked about him was a certain energy he could bring to the defense as a leader and on the field.

“Keep playing my style of play, and bring that energy that I do have. I know talking with (general manager Scott Fitterer), he did tell me that my energy would kind of just rub off on these other guys,” Perryman said. “The defense is good, but coach (Matt Rhule) was telling me that, like, the way that I play, the type of energy, passion that I bring, it will rub off on the guys.”

Fresh starts are a theme for new defensive lineman Morgan Fox, as well, who is joining the Panthers after five years with the Rams. Fox is coming in to pass rush and help in whatever way is needed. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman is expected to take over a similar rotational role that Efe Obada previously held.

Although on the slimmer side, Fox shared that he learned from working alongside Aaron Donald that good technique and leverage are more important than being a certain weight.

He will now be setting out to prove that and also that his six sacks last season weren’t a fluke, while Perryman isn’t oblivious to the noise surrounding his injury-riddled past. They’ll get an opportunity in the Panthers evolving defense to put the doubts aside.

“Honestly, me personally, I still feel like I’m still earning my stripes in the league. Some people like heard about me, but I’m not talked about as much,” Perryman said. “There’s still a lot of things I need to work on, obviously, if I’m not talked about that much, or just health-wise. For me, I just got to keep going. I feel like a rookie in the league right now.”

▪ Perryman named Tom Brady as the toughest quarterback to face. Get ready for twice-a-year matchups.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) while Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Pat Elflein (65) blocks during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. James Wooldridge jawooldridge@kcstar.com

▪ Versatility is a priority to the Panthers organization when building the offensive and defensive lines. Fox can rush from inside and outside. Perryman has called plays on the defensive side and also not held that role at times.

On the offensive side, both Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving stressed how they viewed themselves as versatile players. Elflein can play both guard spots, where he will compete this year, and center, which could come in handy when center Matt Paradis’ deal is up next offseason.

“What I think is unique about me is that I can play all three of those positions at a very high level, a starter level, I feel like,” Elflein said.

Erving has played all five positions along the line and is expected to compete at left tackle.

▪ With all of the new free agent signings, the Panthers have pushed off a significant amount of salary cap space to the 2022 season and beyond, when there is expected to once again be a rise in the amount of cap space teams have to work with. Haason Reddick has four voidable years in his one-year, $6 million contract that puts just under $2 million for this year and spreads out the remaining about $4 million over the next four seasons, per Over the Cap.

The other contracts follow a similar pattern of pushing money to the years to come. The Panthers currently have more than $26 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, however, that does not account for all of the new free agents. A significant portion will be reserved for draft picks and flexibility during the season.