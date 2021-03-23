Carolina Panthers will re-sign offensive guard John Miller

Panthers’ right guard John Miller is coming back.

The Panthers agreed to terms with Miller on a one-year deal Tuesday, per a source with direct knowledge of the decision. His re-signing helps fill a significant need on the offensive line for the Panthers, who began the free agency period with three holes to fill.

Left tackle Russell Okung, left guard Chris Reed and Miller entered free agency earlier this month. Miller becomes the third offensive lineman to sign with the Panthers. The Panthers also signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Cameron Erving and former New York Jets guard Pat Elflein.

Right tackle Taylor Moton signed his franchise tag tender on March 11.

Miller, who is 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, played and started in 14 games last season. He missed two games with an injury.

For the most, Miller was solid in 2020. In 910 snaps, Miller committed six penalties, but gave up only three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, an advanced analytics site.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Miller, 27, in the third round out of Louisville in the 2015 NFL draft. He played the first four years of his career there and then one year in Cincinnati before coming to Carolina last season.

Miller, a native of Miami, played against Teddy Bridgewater in high school and with him at Louisville. Miller’s high school classmates gave him nickname is “Big Boosie” after the rapper “Lil Boosie,” because he wore a haircut that resembled Baton Rouge music artist.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.