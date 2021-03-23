Running back Mike Davis leaving Panthers to sign with NFC South rival

Former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis is signing a two-year deal to play for the Atlanta Falcons. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis is joining a familiar team in the NFC South.

Davis is joining the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal. The deal is worth $5.5 million with $3 million fully guaranteed in the first year, per an NFL Network report.

When starting running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to injury, Davis filled in, starting 12 games. He finished with 1,015 scrimmage yards, his first over 1,000-yard season and a career-high eight touchdowns. He only averaged 42.8 rushing yards and 11 rushing attempts per game, but Davis was also useful to the Panthers offense as a receiver, finishing with 373 receiving yards and 17 receiving first downs on 59 total receptions.

Let’s go ! — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 23, 2021

Davis led all running backs with 22 forced missed tackles on receptions last year, per Pro Football Focus. He is the second former Panthers to sign with an NFC South rival this offseason. Fullback Alex Armah signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints last week.

This will be a return home for the 28-year old. Davis is from the Atlanta-area.

The Panthers running back room currently has McCaffrey, Rodney Smith, Reggie Bonnafon, Trenton Cannon and Darius Clark.

This story will be updated.