Panthers add wide receiver David Moore to replace Curtis Samuel

The Carolina Panthers are adding another Moore to the wide receiver room.

With wide receiver Curtis Samuel agreeing to a three-year deal with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, the Panthers needed to address the wide receiver room. They did so quickly, agreeing to terms with former Seattle Seahawks receiver David Moore Thursday on a two-year deal worth up to $4.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed.

This is the second Seattle connection under general manager Scott Fitterer, who spent almost two decades with the organization. The Panthers previously signed tight end Stephen Sullivan, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2020.

A little taste of what this D. Moore has to offer (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/LEqbejYUOM — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 18, 2021

Drafted in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL draft out of East Central (Oklahoma), Moore has 13 career touchdown receptions with the Seahawks and has averaged 14.9 yards per reception. He is coming off a career-high six touchdown catches in 2020.

Moore finished this past season with 35 receptions for 417 yards. A significant portion of his production came in the first half of the year. Through the first eight games, Moore had 20 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the second half of the year with 15 receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

The wide receiver started his career on the Seahawks practice squad, but was able to carve out a role on in the offense in 2018 and 2020. Moore had a down year in 2019 with a career-high 17.7 yards per reception on just 17 catches.

Speed won’t be a problem for Moore, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and his skill-set will compliment DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, but he does lack a bit of the rushing skills that Samuel brought to the table. Moore has also never had 500 scrimmage yards in a season, while Samuel was coming off his first 1,000-yard year.

The Panthers also continued their trend of signing players to cheaper, short-term deals with signing Moore to a two-year deal that promises a small of amount of guaranteed money.