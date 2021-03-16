Panthers have limited options at corner. Signing any of these free agents could help

During the first days of the “legal tampering” period of free agency, the Carolina Panthers addressed the offensive line, signing Pat Elflein and Cam Erving.

One of the team’s other glaring needs is at cornerback. With both Rasul Douglas and nickel corner Corn Elder hitting free agency, the Panthers need to add some competition for a starting job and address depth.

Both head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer mentioned the need to address the corner position last week. Even team owner David Tepper brought it up back in December. With free agency under way and top corners being signed and/or out of reach, what are the Panthers remaining options in free agency? And what does the current roster hold?

Let’s break it down.

Position overviews:

ON THE ROSTER

Donte Jackson

Jackson, 25, is the only clear starting corner currently on the Panthers’ roster for the 2021 season. Jackson could be in line for an extension this offseason, per a league source, as he prepares to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The first two years of his career featured some promising performances, but also saw Jackson on the wrong end of big passing plays and touchdowns too often. In 2019, he gave up six touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus, and 16.9 yards per reception, both career-highs.

Injuries have been an issue. The second-round pick out of LSU started all 16 games of his rookie season, but has not played a full season since. In 2020, Jackson dealt with lingering toe turf injury that resulted in a lack of consistency. He still led the team with three interceptions.

Rhule often praised Jackson for wanting to fight through his toe injury and Jackson was honest about approaching his injuries better than he had the year prior. Carolina will need a big season from him in 2021.

Troy Pride Jr.

Selected in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, the hope for Pride was to backup at corner for a year and play mostly on special teams. That didn’t quite work out.

Due to injuries to Jackson and Eli Apple, Pride started eight games and played in 14 total. He finished his rookie year with 42 tackles and two passes defensed. Playing 57.3% of defensive snaps in his first year wasn’t the plan, but Pride got some experience quickly. He will still be developing in year two.

Stan Thomas-Oliver

Mostly a special teams contributor, Thomas-Oliver played in 10 games during his rookie season. The seventh-round pick saw a bit of time at corner due to the injuries and lack of depth at the position and was in on 41.2% of special teams snaps. Thomas-Oliver will likely continue to play a role on special teams.

Defensive back Myles Hartsfield: Hartsfield, signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, filled in at nickel some during the season, but played a variety of roles for the Panthers last year, including running back and special teams. He will continue to assist in multiple ways in the defensive backfield.

FREE AGENT OPTIONS

The Panthers need help at cornerback, and they could address the shortage in multiple ways. While former Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King seems like a natural fit — he worked with Panthers defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons during a portion of Simmons’ nine years in Green Bay — Carolina has not expressed interest up to this point, per a league source.

The team has looked around at other potential fits, such as now-Jacksonville Jaguars corner Shaquill Griffin, but the Panthers are limited in what they can spend.

What are some potential fits still available to start opposite Jackson?

William Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson is on the wish list in terms of available salary. He is the top corner still available, and is expected to get a sizeable deal in free agency.

Jackson is only 28-years old and has played in at least 14 games each of the past four seasons. The former first-round pick has only three career interceptions, but only gave up three touchdowns last year and has received a coverage grade of at least 72 (out of 100), per PFF, in three out of the past four seasons. Jackson would be an answer to a need, but the Panthers may not want to spend that much money.

Quinton Dunbar, Seattle Seahawks

Thus far under Fitterer, the Panthers have only used his Seahawks connection once, signing tight end Stephen Sullivan earlier in the offseason.

Dunbar, 28, is the lesser of the two Seahawks corners that were on the market this offseason, with Griffin signing Tuesday. He has never played a full 16-game season and has dealt with a variety of injuries. In 2019, Dunbar had a career-high four interceptions in just 11 games played with the Washington Football Team. He has also had at least 30 tackles in each of the last four years. The veteran could be a cheaper, short-term answer.

Ahkello Witherspoon, San Francisco 49ers

The Seahawks have traditionally liked corners with longer arms and that may extend to the Panthers with Fitterer taking over. Witherspoon has 33-inch arms and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash back in 2017, but he has had an up-and-down past four years in San Francisco.

Primarily a backup in 2020, Witherspoon had his worst statistical season last year, but has showed promise. He had an interception and four passes defensed in the last three games of the 2020 season. This could be a low-cost option.

Adoree’ Jackson, Tennessee Titans

Jackson just joined the free agent market Tuesday with the Titans releasing him just prior to the start of the new year. The former first-round pick only played in three games in 2020, but has had success throughout his career as both a returner and a corner, both of which are needs for the Panthers. It will be interesting to see what sort of market develops as he was a surprise release; the Titans had previously picked up his fifth-year option.

Nickel corners available in free agency: Desmond King, Brian Poole, Justin Coleman

BOTTOM LINE

Cornerback is an important position and one that hasn’t been sufficiently addressed since the decision to move on from corner James Bradberry last offseason. There are many holes on the Panthers roster, but the corner position was one of the biggest on the defensive side of the ball last year with backups having to play often. The expectation is that the team will be patient in free agency, but they have also been involved in a variety of negotiations. Things can always move quickly.

It’s an area that should be addressed, ideally in both the draft and free agency, with plenty of solid options at various values still available.