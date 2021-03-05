What’s to know about the Panthers in free agency? This newsletter has your answers

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

Take a deep breath. Things are about to get crazy.

With free agency just around the corner, the news across the NFL is about to come in a flurry. Teams already have started ending contracts and beginning new ones. Across the league, big decisions are being made, some that you will hear less about and others that will shake up teams.

March is always one of the peaks of the non-offseason offseason that exists in the NFL. Our The Observer team will have you covered on everything Carolina Panthers over the next several weeks.

Why is this free agency period going to be crazier than most? The new league year doesn’t officially begin until March 17. The tampering period is two days prior, when teams can technically start reaching out to free agents, and around the league it has been expected for some time that there would be many cuts and moves taking place the week leading up to free agency. This is partly due to the decreased cap this year, which will have a floor of $180 million.

What does that look like and what will it mean for the Panthers?

But first, check out a new feature we’re trying out.

Trivia!

The Panthers have played in the NFL for 26 seasons. In how many have they made the playoffs? The Panthers have the No. 8 overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft, a pick they have held before. Who was the first player the Panthers ever chose with the No, 8 overall pick?

Read to the bottom of the newsletter for the answers ...

Many of the Panthers’ big moves to save money against the cap have already taken place. Cutting players like safety Tre Boston has opened up about a combined $26 million more to work with. Most of Carolina’s roster building is expected to take place through the draft, don’t expect too much splash, but re-signing a couple of the team’s upcoming free agents, at the minimum, is expected.

One thing to keep in mind: The deadline to use the franchise tag is March 9.

Free agency updates:

Check out the latest free agency moves and players not under contract.

A case for and against signing free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph. The veteran could fill a major need for Carolina, but for how long? Is he worth the cost?

But before moving on to the future, there’s a couple of players from the past the Panthers are taking care of ...

One-day Contracts

Next Thursday, March 11, Carolina is signing linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and tight end Greg Olsen to one-day contracts, so that they can retire as Panthers. The pair were teammates from 2011-18.

Davis’ is the only NFL player to come back and play a full season after tearing his ACL three times in the same knee.

after tearing his ACL three times in the same knee. Olsen will be remembered as one of the top tight ends in NFL history. He became the first tight end to have three consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards

Carolina Panthers (58) linebacker Thomas Davis looks over the New York Jets offense prior to a play on August 26, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Panthers defeated the Jets 17-12. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

But speaking of the present, what’s the latest with the draft buzz?

Jonathan Alexander took a look at the case for and against drafting Mac Jones.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper shared what he thinks the Panthers should do in the draft.

Plus, a look back at the 2019 NFL draft. Many of the positions that were filled just two years ago remain big needs for the Panthers.

It’s hard to imagine re-signing Samuel could be a big deal prior to his breakout season in 2020.

Check out our breakdown of the wide receiver position for the Panthers. It’s certainly not among the team’s biggest needs, but if Curtis Samuel signs elsewhere, there will be a hole in the offense.

Carolina Panthers’ Curtis Samuel warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Matt Ludtke AP

Panthers Tracks Podcast

On this week’s episode (Episode 17), we answer YOUR questions and go over the latest Panthers news and notes. Check out our responses to your questions here and our discussion of Jonathan’s Mac Jones story here.

Trivia answers:

8. Tshimanga Biakabutuka. (say that three times fast).