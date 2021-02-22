Who national experts are saying the Panthers will choose in the 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is a little more than two months away, but speculation about who the Panthers may draft has only begun.

Last month, many draft experts had the Panthers choosing Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 8 pick, but that consensus has changed. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, which aggregates drafts from various media sites, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is the favorite to join the Panthers, being sent to Carolina in 25% of mock drafts.

Most draft experts have the Panthers picking a quarterback, though some disagree on who it should be.

Here is a round-up of some national mock drafts:

▪ QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (via trade)

Wilson has the Panthers trading up with the Falcons to No. 4 to get their future franchise quarterback in Fields.

“The Panthers got a first-hand look at Mac Jones at the combine, but instead, they trade up for the higher-upside Fields, who has unlimited potential but is still growing into the position,” Wilson writes.

▪ QB Mac Jones, Alabama

“While coaching at the Senior Bowl, Panthers head man Matt Rhule seemed to take quite a shine to Jones, whom he described as an “Alpha.” Jones may not be the multi-dimensional threat that Fields or Trey Lance is, but he also doesn’t seem like much of a project and could pretty quickly step in as a point guard — as he was at Alabama — to distribute the ball to Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel (if he’s re-signed).”

▪ LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

“The Panthers had an atrocious defense in 2020, as they sorely missed Luke Kuechly. They need to find a replacement to fix their putrid linebacking corps. Looking like the next great linebacker to come out of Penn State, Micah Parsons was very productive. That was not a surprise, as Parsons was a highly athletic five-star recruit.”

▪ TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

“The Panthers would love to see a quarterback here, but none of the value remains on the board and a reach for Mac Jones feels too desperate for a team that has plenty of time to rebuild,” Miller writes. “Instead, they add the most versatile pass-catcher in the draft and a major matchup problem in Kyle Pitts.”

▪ QB Zach Wilson, BYU (via trade)

Weissman has the Panthers trading up with the Dolphins for their No. 3 pick to draft Wilson.

“In Wilson, the Panthers are getting a hyper-instinctual player who has an innate feel for the position,” Weissman writes. “He is a playmaker who can win in and out of structure and has all of the arm talent necessary to succeed in the NFL.”

▪ QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

“Coach Matt Rhule could go after an intriguing signal-caller in Lance, who played only one game last season,” Kiper writes. “With only 17 career starts — none against an FBS opponent — he is going to be a wild card in this draft. His 2019 season was just so, so impressive, though, and I think a team could fall in love with him in this range.”

▪ QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State (via trade)

McShay has the Panthers trading up with the Dolphins to get the No. 3 pick.

“Miami originally acquired this pick via an August 2019 trade with the Texans but now hand over the selection to Carolina in exchange for the No. 8 pick, the Panthers’ second-rounder (No. 39) and a 2022 first-rounder,” McShay writes. “It’s a great haul for the Dolphins, who just barely missed the playoffs this season and can now build even further around QB Tua Tagovailoa. But it’s also a good price for the Panthers, who need their QB of the future.”

▪ TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

“If Carolina doesn’t make a play for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater, surrounding him (or a veteran they acquire in free agency or via trade) with more talent alongside Robby Anderson and DJ Moore should help give Joe Brady and the offense enough to lead a more competitive Panthers team in 2021,” Gayle writes.

▪ QB Mac Jones, Alabama

”All things considered, I view Jones as a top-10 selection, with the demand at the position being the biggest reason why,” Treash writes.”