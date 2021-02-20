Football

Carolina Panthers fan wins lottery on way to doctor, causing a blood pressure spike

A Carolina Panthers fan scored a big Panthers scratch-off ticket lottery win on his way to a physical at his doctor’s office, and the nurse said it may have caused his blood pressure to rise, North Carolina lottery officials said Saturday.

“When I got to the doctor, I felt like I was having a heart attack,” Anthony Griffin Jr. of Stanly County said after claiming his $200,000 prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, according to a lottery news release.

“No wonder your BP is high,” Griffin said his doctor’s nurse told him.

Griffin, a grocery store stocker, won the last $200,000 prize in the game.

He beat odds of 1 in 4.04 million, according to the lottery website.

After taxes, he took home $141,501, officials said.

Griffin bought the winning $5 ticket at Variety Pickup on North Main Street in Oakboro.

He said his physical ended up fine, but he told lottery officials that he was “still in a state of shock.”

Griffin said he’ll “take care of my family” with the proceeds.

Players have until March 31 to enter Carolina Panthers scratch-offs into the third and final 2020 Carolina Panthers Second-Chance Drawing on April 7.

The grand prize in the drawing: 2021 season tickets and membership in the NFL team’s Fifty 1 Club.

