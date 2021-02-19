Panthers releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, per source

The Carolina Panthers have informed safety Tre Boston that he will be released, per a league source with knowledge of the situation.

Boston had two years remaining on a three-year, $18 million deal he signed last year. He will remain on the roster until after the start of the new league year, which begins March 17. The team will designate the safety as a post-June 1 release, which will lessen the salary cap implications. The team will have $2.6 million in dead cap each of the next two years and will save about $3.5 million this season.

Boston, 28, has spent the majority of his career with the Panthers after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of North Carolina. He was with the team from 2014-16 and then returned from 2019-20 and spent the seasons in between with the Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

One of the young defense’s veteran leaders, Boston had 95 tackles last season, a career-high.

