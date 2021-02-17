Panthers need a DT who can rush the quarterback. Scouting 6 potential NFL draft targets

Kawann Short’s inevitable departure solidified one thing for the Carolina Panthers:

They need to add a three-technique defensive tackle this offseason, someone to start opposite of Derrick Brown. Someone who can help get pressure up the middle. Three-technique defensive tackles are typically the defense’s best interior pass rusher.

The Panthers were sorely missing that last season as they ranked 24th in the NFL in sacks.

The biggest reason for that was their lack of depth at the position. Short suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, and backup Zach Kerr also missed a few games because of COVID protocols and a turf toe.

While the Panthers will likely go with an offensive player for their first-round pick, they could choose to go with a three-technique defensive tackle in the second-, third- or fourth rounds.

Here are a few names to watch:

1. Daviyon Nixon (Iowa)

Nixon, who is 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, played two full seasons at Iowa and declared for the draft after his junior year. In eight games last season, Nixon had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception he returned 71 yards for a touchdown.

The interception came in a 41-21 win over Penn State. He also had a sack that game.

“He’s one of those players I see being drafted between 25th and 50th, depending on how he tests,” Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports said. “He was a one-year wonder. Didn’t do much in 2019. But he was flashing almost every single game this year.

“He’s a penetrator, a disruptive guy. He kind of surprised me in the sense, I didn’t know much about him. ... He’s really quick off the ball, a good athlete.”

2. Levi Onwuzurike (Washington)

Onwuzurike, 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, opted out of the 2020 season, but played three seasons at Washington prior. In 2019, as a junior, he finished with 45 tackles and two sacks.

He had seven sacks in three seasons, and Onwuzurike was All-Pac 12 in 2019.

“He’s another impressive athlete,” Edholm said. “He’s really a hyperactive player up front. He’ll over-run some plays, takes questionable angles to the ball, but it’s hard not to notice him. One of those high-energy guys.

“He can play almost any of those interior spots. But can he hold up against the run? Take on powerful blocks? I don’t know, but his athletic traits are terrific and his effort is fantastic. He just needs some seasoning.”

3. Alim McNeill (N.C. State)

McNeil, 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, played three seasons at N.C. State. In 11 games during the 2020 season, he had 25 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown.

He had 5.5 sacks during the 2019 season.

“He was what you want your defensive tackle to be,” said Jonas Pope IV of the News & Observer, who covers N.C. State. “He was almost always double-teamed. So the linebackers got a lot of the credit. He was freeing them up, allowing them to make plays. If you talk to any of the linebackers, they all gave credit to Alim.”

“He was never a guy on his back,” he added. “That just showed how strong he was and how stout he was up the middle, because you couldn’t move him. And he was super athletic. He was quick on his feet, quick hands, super athletic guy.”

4. Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

Odighizuwa, is 6-foot-2, 279 pounds, played four years at UCLA. He had four sacks in seven games during the 2020 season and had six tackles for loss. He was a consensus first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

In 2019, he had 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

“Osa is very versatile, strong, played well at the Senior Bowl,” Jordan Reid of the Draft Network said. “Has an older brother that was a third-round pick by the Giants a few years ago.”

Odighizuwa played for the National team in the Senior Bowl under the Dolphins’ coaching staff. He had two tackles and half a sack in the game.

5. Marlon Tuipulotu (USC)

Tuipulotu, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, played in only five games in 2020, but finished with 23 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble.

In 2019, he had 46 tackles and two sacks.

“Marlon was really good,” Edholm said. “Sort of the same questions as some of the other guys. Not great length. He may be more of a pressure guy than a sack guy. But you saw the quickness off the ball.”

Tuipulotu played for the American team under the Panthers’ coaching staff in the Senior Bowl.

Defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu of USC (95) chases quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest (7) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) Rusty Costanza AP

6. Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)

Togiai, 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, played three seasons for Ohio State. In seven games during the 2020 season, Togiai had 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

One of his best games came against Clemson in the College Football Playoff. He had four tackles and a forced fumble in Ohio State’s 49-28 win. However, he was one of 13 players unavailable for the national championship game because of COVID-19 protocols.

“I thought down the stretch he played some really good ball,” Edholm said. “He’s one I could see playing in a three-technique. Great handwork. Good leverage. He was able to take on athletic guards. Good low center of gravity. We always saw him getting up under people’s pads.”