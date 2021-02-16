Podcast: Why trading the No. 8 pick may not be a bad option for the Carolina Panthers

American Team head coach Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) talks to players during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) AP

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the 2021 draft, which gives them options on whether they could trade up or trade back.

Reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg look at some potential trade scenarios and discuss whether drafting a non-quarterback in first round of the 2021 is the end of the world.

Hint: It’s not.

They also talk about the Super Bowl and what it taught us about the Panthers’ needs.

The podcast is below. You can also subscribe to Panthers Tracks on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitch and Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

