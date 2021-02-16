Panthers dream free agency scenarios and realistic alternatives to what they need

The period of time after the season ends and before a new league year begins is always full of speculation. Players are linked to teams they will never play for and team needs are filled in hypothetical scenarios.

For the Carolina Panthers, the needs continue to be vast. In all three phases of the game, there are key positions with big question marks beside them.

More veterans are expected to become free agents before the league year begins as teams are expected to move on from some players with larger cap hits, as the Houston Texas releasing J.J. Watt and the Denver Broncos moving on A.J. Bouye illustrate. The Panthers are not expected to be as active in free agency as last year, either.

There are a variety of ways Carolina will address those positions of need. Free agency, trades and the draft, in addition to configuring the current roster. But what if the projected $180 million salary cap wasn’t a limit? Who could fit the Panthers needs?

To look at how the Panthers could fill those holes solely in an ideal free agency world, here are some dream scenarios with no cap limitations — and realistic options to help move the roster in the right direction.

Quarterback

The Panthers are searching for an option at the most important position on the field outside of the four players on the current roster — Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier and Tommy Stevens. The team was in on the Matthew Stafford trade and is highly interested in Deshaun Watson, if the Texans decide to trade him.

Is it necessary that the Panthers address this position this offseason specifically? No. Bridgewater will account for an over $20 million cap hit and showed some potential throughout the season while Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games. He can still be a band-aid solution. But it is a position that the team is clearly trying to upgrade and find the long-term answer sooner rather than later.

Dream: Dak Prescott

This, of course, is a dream world. The Dallas Cowboys have said that they are going to get a deal done with Prescott for over a year, though nothing has taken place. It is expected that some sort of agreement will be made or Prescott could be franchise tagged for a second time, perhaps temporarily until a long-term deal is done. But if Prescott were to hit the open market, the Panthers would make sense as an option. Prescott is desirable for any team to build around and he could have plenty of success in Joe Brady’s offense working with McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. With the number of quarterback-needy teams this offseason, there would be no shortage of interested parties.

Practical: After Prescott, who either way is scheduled for a huge deal, the level of talent drops off at quarterback when it comes to current free agents. Mitch Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are among the top names. Teams don’t let top quarterbacks hit free agency for a reason.

If the Panthers address the position, it will most likely come through a trade or the draft — or both if they choose to trade up or down.

Offensive line

Both of the Panthers starting guards from last season — John Miller and Chris Reed — are still scheduled to become free agents. Carolina is going to have some major work to do rebuilding the offensive line with depth at guard a big question mark. Center Matt Paradis — who is a potential candidate to be a cap casualty — tackles Greg Little and Matt Kaskey, =linemen Dennis Daley, Sam Tecklenburg and Aaron Monteiro and guard Mike Horton are the offensive linemen under contract for 2021. Paradis, Little and Daley are the only players among that group who played significant time in 2020, and Little was a healthy scratch for multiple games.

Guard

Dream: Joe Thuney

Washington’s Brandon Scherff is expected to be the top guard available in free agency, but he’s missed a combined 16 games over the last three seasons due to injury. The Panthers have had enough injury issues to deal with on the line. The New England Patriots used the franchise tag on Thuney last year, and he could be a solid option if he hits the open market. The 28-year-old left guard can play tackle as well and has not missed a regular-season game in his five-year NFL career.

But he is expected to become among the highest-paid offensive linemen this offseason.

Practical: John Miller, Jon Feliciano

The Panthers could bring back multiple upcoming free agents, but Miller is among the most likely. He is not a long-term solution but filled in well. The Buffalo Bills may re-sign Feliciano, but if not, he could be an interesting option. The Bills have signed a lot of former Panthers as of late and it could be time to go in the other direction. He played snaps at left guard, center and right guard last year, which is valuable. While he ended the season on a bad note in the playoffs, Feliciano is a strong run blocker (20th-best run-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus in 2020).

Right tackle — Dream and practical: Re-sign Taylor Moton. One of the top tackles on the market this offseason, the best scenario is to re-sign Moton. It won’t be cheap or easy, but keeping him on the roster is the most favorable option and one that Carolina will try to make happen, however, it would limit how much the team can spend elsewhere.

Left tackle: Investing in a “dream” left tackle does not seem to be the best option to consider. The Panthers need to figure out if Daley or Little can be the tackles of the future and/or bring back restricted free agent Trent Scott, who impressed the coaching staff when he filled in. The Russell Okung/Trai Turner trade has not aged well for either side due to injuries, but now seeing if the long-term answer is on the roster is important.

Tight end

Whoever is playing quarterback needs a reliable tight end to pass to and right now that player is not on the Panthers’ roster. Ian Thomas has not developed into Greg Olsen’s replacement and Chris Manhertz, a free agent this offseason, remained more of a blocking tight end.

Dream: Hunter Henry

Henry has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career, but he is still the top tight end on the free-agent market and would do well in Brady’s offense. Staying healthy would be the biggest concern and the injuries are why his numbers aren’t the flashiest — he finished 2020 with 613 receiving yards, 12th among tight ends — but a high upside exists and Henry’s experience with veteran and rookie quarterbacks could come in handy.

Practical: Taking a tight end in the draft is a strong possibility for the Panthers. Jonnu Smith is another potential free-agency option. While Florida’s Kyle Pitts could be attractive, he will go early and Carolina will still have plenty of needs to take care of.

Players such as Boston College’s Hunter Long, Georgia’s Tre’ McKitty, who impressed at the Senior Bowl, and Miami’s Brevin Jordan are among potential fits.

Linebacker

The search for the Luke Kuechly “replacement” is an impossible task. But finding the right player to fill the middle linebacker role is still a necessity.

Dream: Lavonte David

There will be plenty of connections to KJ Wright based on new general manager Scott Fitterer’s time in Seattle, but that doesn’t mean Wright is the best fit, having played a Will linebacker role for most of his career.

David is the dream of all dream scenarios as he’s already publicly stated he would like to return to Tampa Bay and if he hits the open market, he won’t come cheap. He is known for his coverage skills and would fill in as a vocal veteran leader on the Panthers’ young defense.

Practical: Denzel Perryman-type player, draft

In reality, it’s not like there’s a great group of linebackers waiting to be signed. That’s part of how the Panthers ended up with Tahir Whitehead last offseason. Perryman is coming off of one of his better seasons but played limited snaps. That could be a perfect fit for the Panthers. Coach Matt Rhule spoke highly of Jermaine Carter, who eventually took Whitehead’s job, and linebacker is a position that could be addressed at some point in the draft. Bringing in the 28-year old as a veteran leader and someone who can play well consistently would help the younger players.

A player with a wealth of experience, who will demand lower pay, could be a good fit.

Cornerback

The decision to let James Bradberry walk a season ago hasn’t aged well, even if he wasn’t a perfect scheme fit. Bradberry had his best season yet with the New York Giants in 2020 and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Corners Rasul Douglas and Corn Elder are both scheduled to become free agents, while Donte Jackson is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. While an extension could be on the distant horizon for Jackson, someone has to play opposite him in 2021. That may end up being the younger players — Troy Pride Jr. and Stan Thomas-Oliver. It could still be a position that is addressed in the draft.

Dream and practical: We’re going to leave this one a bit more open-ended. There’s not one high-priced, young, healthy and talented corner that jumps off the board for the Panthers. The cornerback market is interesting this offseason with a variety of solid veteran players available. Two Seahawks corners are set to become free agents — Quinton Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin — and how much of the Seattle connection is used is still to be seen.

Based on how everything occurred with Bradberry, spending top dollar on a veteran corner seems not as likely, but bringing in a player to a short-term deal, like Douglas was last year, could be a good fit. Similar to the offensive line, some developing from within will have to take place, especially after spending a fourth-round pick on Pride last year.