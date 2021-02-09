Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away

Marty Schottenheimer, the longtime NFL head coach, died Monday at age 77 in Charlotte. The Kansas City Star

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was 77 and passed away in Charlotte, surrounded by his family. Schottenheimer had been battling the disease since 2014.

A private service will be held by his family, and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted at a later date, according to the Schottenheimer family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine. A list of his favorite charities where donations can be made in his honor will be forthcoming.

“We know he is looking down on us from heaven and smiling,” said his daughter, Kristen, in a statement. “We are so incredibly proud of the man he was and how he lived his life.

“Now more than ever, he would want us to do what he did best: put one foot in front of the other and keep grinding forward, to take care of each other and take care of business, to simply be good to people and love with every single fiber of your being to truly make the world a better place. To honor his legacy we ask you all to do the same. Smile to someone you don’t know today and Marty Schottenheimer will surely smile down on you.”

Schottenheimer was a beloved coach in the NFL community and there was an outpouring of support following Tuesday’s announcement of his death . Schottenheimer had moved to the Lake Norman area in Charlotte following his NFL career, which ended after the 2006 season, to focus on time with his family and golf.

I was blessed to have the opportunity to play for Marty Schottenheimer who was an amazing coach and leader. He did things the right way! Those KC teams were always prepared, tough and physical.#MARTYBALL — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) February 9, 2021

His career as an NFL head coach spanned 21 years and he had a 200-126-1 regular-season record, but went 5-13 in the postseason, never making it to the Super Bowl due to frequent playoff disappointments. He was a backup linebacker for the Buffalo Bills when they lost the 1966 AFL Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs and all but four of his playoff teams were one-and-done in the postseason.

Putting together wins in the regular season was never an issue, however. He had 11 teams finish with 10 or more wins during his career. Schottenheimer ranks eighth all-time in regular-season head coaching wins.

Coach Marty Thank U For All You’ve Done & Ment In Mine & So Many of Our Lives U Will Be Greatly Missed For The Luv Of The Game U Matter pic.twitter.com/7eHLbDq0Pp — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) February 9, 2021

He first began his career in the league as a linebackers coach for the New York Giants in 1975. His first head coaching job came in 1984 with the Cleveland Browns, and he went on to coach the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and San Diego Chargers.

“It’s hard to put into words what Marty Schottenheimer meant to me,” former NFL head coach Bill Cowher said in a statement. “I played for him, I coached for him. He mentored me at such a young age. He was an amazing coach, teacher and leader. I will always be indebted to the guidance and support he gave me.”

His NFL career came to a close when he was shockingly fired by the Chargers in 2007 about a month following a disappointing playoff loss to the New England Patriots due to a “dysfunctional situation” with Schottenheimer and general manager A.J. Smith.

Schottenheimer was known for his philosophy of “Martyball,” a more conservative mindset that focused on a dominant defense and having a strong rushing attack, and was not shy about his feelings toward the Chiefs’ long-time rival Raiders. He often reinforced the message of ‘one play at a time’ to players.

So sorry to hear about the passing of Marty Schottenheimer. He was a great man and a great coach. He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine. My heart goes out to the Schottenheimer family. pic.twitter.com/Hsdj6kV071 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 9, 2021

Born in Canonsburg, Pa., he played linebacker at the University of Pittsburgh and had a six-year pro football career.

His son, Brian, was recently hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.