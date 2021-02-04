A view from above shows where the Carolina Panthers are now in Rock Hill construction

The Carolina Panthers are giving fans a bird’s eye view of progress so far on the coming Rock Hill headquarters.

The NFL team posted on its website Thursday a time lapse video and several photos to show where the site now stands. The team broke ground last year on a new headquarters and practice site on about 240 acres just off I-77. The plan includes a new interstate exit, sports medicine facility and billions of dollars in new development in and around the site.

The aerial video posted Thursday shows the site transformation thus far from wooded area to laid foundations for the main first phase construction which will include team facilities. Further progress updates show several images from the site, in the Eden Terrace and I-77 areas.

The team intends to move to its Rock Hill home in 2023.