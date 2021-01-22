New Panthers GM Scott Fitterer believes in competition at every position, including QB

Scott Fitterer has a lot to address this offseason as the Carolina Panthers new general manager.

But perhaps his biggest task is figuring out what to do at quarterback. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is not a guaranteed starter next season, and his long-term future with the Panthers is in doubt.

Halfway across the country, star quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly upset with the Texans, and he could be available via a trade.

While Fitterer declined to specifically address Watson or Bridgewater in his introductory news conference Friday, he indicated that the Panthers would make a lot of transactions this offseason. He said they were going to be aggressive when it came to the roster.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, but what I will tell you is we will be on every deal,” Fitterer said. “We’re going to find out where things are going, what the landscape is in the NFL.

“We’re going to look at a lot of people, bring a lot of people in the building, really churn the roster on the back end. Just really take a look at a lot of different people to see what’s out there, what fits our team and how we can build this going forward.”

Bridgewater is entering the second year of three-year, $63 million contract he signed in 2020. He was good during the first half of the 2020 season, but struggled during the latter part.

In 15 games, the threw for 3,733 yards, completed 69.1% of his passes, and had 15 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also 0 for 8 on game-winning drives, and the Panthers were 4-11 with him as a starter.

The Texans struggled as well, finishing with a 4-12 record. But statistically, Watson had the best season of his career. He threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and completed 70.2% of his passes.

But there is uncertainty over whether the Texans will actually trade him.

Flexibility with the No. 8 pick

Drafting a quarterback is also a possibility. The Panthers hold the No. 8 pick in 2021 draft and Fitterer’s philosophy is to build on both sides of the line, adding that, “At my core, quarterback, offensive line, defensive line is where it’s going to start.”

He said having the No. 8 pick gives the Panthers a lot of flexibility to either move up or back in the draft.

Fitterer is known as a talent evaluator. He oversaw the Seattle Seahawks scouting department, which drafted quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft. Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and hasn’t missed a game in nine NFL seasons.

“I do believe in competition at all positions, and we’re going to look to raise the level at all positions,” Fitterer said. “We’re never satisfied with our roster. We’re going to always look. I know you’re talking about the quarterback position, that’s something I believe in drafting every year or acquiring at some point, just philosophically.”

Working with Matt Rhule

The Panthers hired Fitterer last week, one month after firing former general manager Marty Hurney. Fitter had been with the Seahawks since 2001. Before the Panthers hired him, he was the vice president of football operations in Seattle.

Panthers owner David Tepper said he hired Fitterer because of his experience in the draft room, with agents, and having worked with a former college coach in Pete Carroll. He added that he liked the structure in which Seattle operated, where both Carroll and general manager John Schneider worked together to make roster decisions.

That’s how he envisioned it working with the Panthers, Tepper said.

“There’s some practicality of certain things just to make things run smoother,” Tepper said Friday. “Sort of the game day makes a little more sense for the coach to have a little more input and the overall roster makes a little more sense for the GM to have input into, because frankly the coach doesn’t have time for that when you’re in season.”

“But I think the way we hope it is, is just a lot of collaboration.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the same.

“I think in terms of on the contract, a lot of those things rest with me,” Rhule said. “But that’s not something I’m real interested in. As I’ve told you guys from the very beginning, I think that’s kind of a formality. Scott’s here to run the personnel. He’s here to build the roster; he’s here to establish the draft process.”

