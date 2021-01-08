Guide to 2021 Carolina Panthers offseason: Draft, free agency, staff changes and more

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and teammates huddle as they warm up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

The NFL’s offseason is officially in full swing.

Well, at least for the Carolina Panthers and the 17 other teams sitting out of this year’s playoffs.

For the Panthers, that means going full steam ahead with the search for the team’s next general manager and preparing for the 2021 NFL draft and free agency.

There’s going to be a variety of decisions made over the course of the next few months and plenty to discuss about the team’s future. Head coach Matt Rhule called this a “pivotal” offseason for the Panthers. He’s not wrong. In his second year leading the franchise, the steps Carolina takes next will play a large role in how everything works out going forward.

Here’s a guide to kick off the offseason:

Will the Panthers be coaching in the Senior Bowl?

The Panthers will likely get to be one of the team’s coaching in this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of the January, unless offensive coordinator Joe Brady is hired for a head-coaching job. He has interviewed for two — the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons — with more likely to come.

The teams that coach in the game are the two that have high draft picks and the coaching staff still intact, as they then have a playbook to base things off of. The Cincinnati Bengals have already said they won’t be coaching, which leaves the Philadelphia Eagles and Panthers next in line. The Eagles are in the midst of some staff changes, as well.

Rhule said this week that he wanted to coach in the game if they were awarded the honor, and if not, the staff will be in attendance anyway.

Latest on the general manager search

The search to replace Marty Hurney as GM continues. So far, the Panthers have interviewed at least 11 candidates, including Nick Caserio, who was named the Houston Texans general manager this week.

The team is talking to experienced personnel executives from a variety of teams, including their own, and are in discussions with many who have analytics backgrounds. Whoever is named the next general manager will work alongside Rhule and will have to be on a similar page with the coach and owner David Tepper in terms of the direction of the organization.

A look at some of the candidates: Panthers general manager search: What you need to know about current list of candidates

2021 NFL draft

If you missed it, the Panthers have the eighth overall pick. More here: Carolina Panthers will pick 8th in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is the draft order.

Free agents

Multiple position groups are going to be shaken up this offseason, but perhaps no group more than the offensive line. Four starting offensive linemen are scheduled to become free agents, with center Matt Paradis being the lone player under contract.

Carolina will have big moves to make. Two exclusive rights free agents have already been re-signed in tight end Colin Thompson and kicker Joey Slye, but over 20 still remain: Full list of free agents.

2021 opponents set

Missed who the Panthers are playing next season? All of the home and road games are set with a potential 17th game likely to scheduled in the months to come as well: Panthers 2021 opponents: Here are the NFL teams Carolina will play next season

Coaching staff changes

The Panthers have lost quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz and offensive assistant DJ Mangas to jobs at LSU. Assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield is taking the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina, per a source familiar with the situation. It wouldn’t be surprising if more departures come over the next week or so, including the possibility of Brady taking a job elsewhere.

REQUIRED READING

+ Three things Matt Rhule wants you to know about the Panthers heading into the offseason

+ Sam Mills is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a second time

+ With ‘frustrating’ 2020 over, Christian McCaffrey alters approach to offseason work

+ Ron Rivera, can you please win playoff game and wipe the smirk off Tom Brady’s face?

+ After a year of Teddy Bridgewater there’s just no debate: the Panthers must draft a QB

+ How did the Carolina Panthers’ final report card look? Here is how we graded them