Saints vs Panthers live updates: New Orleans eyes NFC’s top seed. Here’s how to watch

The No. 1 overall seed and the NFC’s only bye in the first round of the playoffs are on the line Sunday afternoon.

The Saints, Seahawks and Packers are challenging for the spot and all kick off at 4:25 p.m. New Orleans plays in Charlotte against the Panthers, who are trying to close out the season with back-to-back wins despite their postseason hopes being shattered more than a month ago.

The Charlotte Observer has five journalists at the stadium for the Saints-Panthers game and will be providing updates throughout the afternoon below. A photo gallery of shots from the game will also be at the bottom of this story.

JARED COOK TOUCHDOWN, SAINTS 7, PANTHERS 0

9:04, First Quarter: The Saints got a short field after a good punt return, converted a fourth and 1 and scored on a 18-yard pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook.

Panthers 2021 opponents named

The 2020 season is almost over for the Carolina Panthers.

With that, all eyes will turn to Fall 2021. Carolina will finish third in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons (4-12) losing 23-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5).

Next year, the NFC South plays the AFC East and NFC East. The Panthers will also play the third-place finisher in the NFC North and the NFC West.

It is likely that the 2021 season will include a 17th game for the first time. If that is the case, it has been reported that the NFC South may play the AFC South.

vs. Atlanta Falcons

@ Atlanta Falcons

@ Buffalo Bills

@ Dallas Cowboys

@ Miami Dolphins

vs. Minnesota Vikings

vs. New England Patriots

vs. New Orleans Saints

@ New Orleans Saints

@ New York Giants

vs. New York Jets

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

vs. Tampa. Bay Buccaneers

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. Washington Football Team

@ Arizona Cardinals OR @ Los Angeles Rams — pending outcome of late games.

Potential 17th game - Houston Texans

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS INJURED AND WON’T PLAY VS. New Orleans Saints

For the 13th and final time this season, Christian McCaffrey will miss the Panthers’ game. He’s still sidelined as he recovers from a quad/thigh injury he tweaked three weeks ago during practice.

McCaffrey has missed six games this season with a high-ankle sprain, three with an injury to his AC joint and four now with this quad ailment.

Also out for this game are Panthers running back Mike Davis and defensive end Brian Burns.

The Saints will be without their entire running back room, led by Alvin Kamara, who will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocol.

For a full list of inactives, we have you covered here.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE PANTHERS-Saints GAME ON AND HOW DO I STREAM IT?

Today’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be broadcast on Fox. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

In Charlotte, the game will be broadcast locally on WJZY.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.