Neither Christian McCaffrey nor Mike Davis is likely to play Sunday against Saints

The Carolinas Panthers will be down to their third- and fourth-string running backs in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he doesn’t expect running back Mike Davis to play Sunday after he suffered a high-ankle sprain late in Sunday’s 20-13 win against the Washington Football Team.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will also miss Sunday’s game with a thigh injury.

Davis has filled in for McCaffrey for much of this season as the All-Pro running back has dealt with multiple injuries this year. McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury in Week 2. He returned in Week 9 only to suffer a AC joint injury in his shoulder. He was supposed to return in Week 14, but while working out on his own during the bye week, he suffered the thigh injury and tweaked it in practice.

McCaffrey, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension this past April, finishes the season with 225 yards rushing, 149 yards receiving and six total touchdowns in three games.

If Davis does not play, he will finish the season with 1,015 yards from scrimmage. He had 642 yards rushing and 373 yards receiving. After Sunday’s game, he talked about how proud his father would be to see him pass 1,000 yards on the season.

Davis’ father passed away in September 2019 from prostate cancer.

Undrafted rookie running back Rodney Smith, who has split carries with Davis in recent games, will likely get the start. He will split carries with backup running back Trenton Cannon.

Davis isn’t the only key contributor expected to miss Sunday’s game. Veteran left tackle Russell Okung, who has a calf injury, is also expected to be out Sunday.

Rhule said offensive lineman Michael Schofield will likely start in his place. Schofield would be the fifth different Panthers offensive lineman to start at left tackle.