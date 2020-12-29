Fan favorite former Carolina Panthers player announces he’ll soon play his final game

Carolina Panthers (58) linebacker Thomas Davis looks over the New York Jets offense prior to a play on August 26, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Panthers defeated the Jets 17-12. Jeff Siner - jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. has announced Tuesday that this Sunday’s game with the Washington Football Team will be the last regular-season game of his career.

The 16-year NFL veteran was selected by the Panthers 14th overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of Georgia. After originally coming in as a reserve safety and linebacker, he transitioned to solely the linebacker position in 2006 and became a full-time starter.

Davis was in Carolina from 2005-18 and is among the most beloved and toughest players in the franchise’s history.

He had special cleats made for Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles that have Carolina, Los Angeles and Washington colors and include recognition of his work on and off the field.

The shoes, which are Air Jordan 1’s, give a nod to his Walter Payton Man of the Year award (2014) and 2016 Bart Starr Award, which is given annually to an NFL player who exemplifies character and leadership on and off the field. There is also a reference to his three Pro Bowl appearances (2015-17). Davis was also named First Team All-Pro in 2015, when the Panthers made their Super Bowl run.

The linebacker set records for his ability to battle back from injury. Davis is the only NFL player to come back and play a full season after tearing his ACL three times in the same knee, which is also noted on the cleats. From the 2012 season on, he played in at least 12 games of every season until this year.

Davis, 37, contemplated retiring after the 2018 season, however, chose to continue playing. The Panthers elected to part ways despite his desire to remain in Carolina. He and his family, including his wife, Kelly, remain closely tied to the area. The pair started the Defending Dreams Foundation, which continues to help the Charlotte community.

He spent 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and started all 16 games. He reunited with his old coach Ron Rivera this season in Washington, but has only played in seven games, including being inactive for this past weekend’s matchup against the Panthers. He has six tackles this season.

Davis is the all-time tackles leader in Panthers franchise history with 1,151. He has the third-most tackles for loss in team history (68) behind Luke Kuechly and Charles Johnson. He recorded seven seasons with 100-plus total tackles, including five straight from 2012-16. One of his more memorable plays came during the 2015 playoff run, when he recovered an onside kick late in the game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

No Panther has experienced more postseason action than Davis, who has 66 tackles and two sacks in 11 playoff games, including his start in Super Bowl 50.