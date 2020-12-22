Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team game Sunday moved to new time

The anticipated matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Ron Rivera-led Washington Football Team has been flexed to a new time.

The game is now scheduled for 4:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS from FedEx Field. The game had originally been scheduled for 1 p.m.

This will be the first time Rivera, who was with the Panthers from 2011-19, has coached against his former team since he was fired in December 2019. The teams are also scheduled to meet in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium.

While the 4-10 Panthers are out of the playoff picture, the NFC East is still up for grabs. Washington (6-8) is in the lead and in control of the division. The New York Giants (5-9) face the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday, and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) and Dallas Cowboys (5-9) are scheduled to play at 4:25 p.m. If Washington wins, both Philadelphia and Dallas are eliminated from the playoffs.

This will be the fourth Panthers game this year not in the 1 p.m. window.