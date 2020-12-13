Broncos vs Panthers live game updates: Christian McCaffrey will miss his 10th game

More from the series Broncos at Panthers Expanded coverage of the Week 14 NFL game. Expand All

Four games remain for the Carolina Panthers this season, and winning any of them will be a challenge.

Perhaps the most attainable victory for the Panthers (4-8) presents itself Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos (4-8), who will be without left tackle Garett Bolles, one of the most improved offensive linemen in the league.

While a loss for either team would only help where they pick in next year’s NFL draft, do not expect this Panthers team, led by coach Matt Rhule, to consider tanking. With a roster that’s short on experience, Carolina needs to maximize every snap — especially on defense.

The Observer has five journalists — including beat reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan Alexander and columnist Scott Fowler — at Bank of America Stadium for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff (CBS). We’ll post live updates, scoring highlights and injury news here throughout the game.

Uniform combinations for Broncos-Panthers

The Panthers are wearing their home black uniforms today — black jerseys and black pants — with their traditional silver helmets. The Broncos will wear white jerseys with white pants.

Christian McCaffrey has a new injury and won’t play vs. Broncos

Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his 10th game of the season Sunday. He was expected to return from a shoulder injury this week until he tweaked his quad Wednesday at practice. He originally aggravated his quad while training to heal from his shoulder injury he sustained on the final drive of the team’s loss to the Chiefs.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Broncos-Panthers.

What channel is the Broncos-Panthers game on and how do I stream it?

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Broncos and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Minneapolis will be broadcast on CBS. You can stream the game on CBS All-Access if you have a subscription by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.