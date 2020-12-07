Panthers ‘hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey can return from injury for Broncos game

The Carolina Panthers have been without their top offensive weapon for nine games this season.

Whether Christian McCaffrey misses a 10th will depend on how the week progresses.

After dealing with a high ankle sprain and shoulder injury, head coach Matt Rhule said that he is “hopeful” that McCaffrey will make his return to the field Sunday for the last stretch of the 2020 season. The team is coming off its bye week and will host the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday.

Prior to the bye, the Panthers (4-8) remained cautious easing McCaffrey back onto the field. He was limited in practice throughout the week leading up to the team’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings and ended up not traveling with the team.

The plan was for the Panthers to practice Monday afternoon, however, COVID-19 protocols forced the team to adjust and work virtually. Rhule said he would have expected McCaffrey and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to participate had the team practiced. Jackson has missed the last two games with the lingering injury, but Rhule said he was hopeful for his return Sunday as well.

Despite making McCaffrey the highest paid running back in the NFL with a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason, Rhule has not had thoughts of sitting the running back for the rest of the season with the team’s playoff hopes out of reach.

“If Christian’s healthy, I know him, the competitor he is, he’ll want to play,” Rhule said. “If he’s not healthy, I’ll be the first guy saying, ‘hey, don’t go out there,’ but that thought of sitting a guy for the last four games of the year to get him ready for next year, I haven’t had that.”

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent the following six weeks on injured reserve. He returned for the Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but was injured again, suffering the shoulder injury on the final drive. He has missed the last three games.

With him on the field, the offense has been more effective. The Panthers average 25.3 first downs with McCaffrey and 20.1 without. They have converted 50% of third downs with him and 37.1% without.

Carolina is 0-3 with McCaffrey and 4-5 in games he has missed; however, there have been multiple close games this season that the Panthers have lost in which his presence was noticeably missing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Mike Davis has been the starting back in his place, while undrafted rookie Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon had more of a role against the Vikings in Week 12.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers with six touchdowns in his three games. He has scored two touchdowns in each game this year.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.