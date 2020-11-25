Christian McCaffrey returns to practice after missing two games with shoulder injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been nursing an injury to his shoulder, was in attendance at Wednesday’s practice.

He wore a red “injured” jersey, but was at minimum a limited participant.

It is the first practice the running back has been in attendance for since he injured his AC joint on the final drive of the team’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey has missed a combined eight games due to injury. He missed six earlier in the season with a high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve.

The Panthers (4-7) will travel to play the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday. Carolina has gone 4-4 in games the running back has not played in.

In his one game back from injury in Kansas City, the 2019 All-Pro had a combined 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He has had two touchdowns in every game he has played this year. Only eight players in the NFL, including McCaffrey, have three or more games with two-plus touchdowns.

McCaffrey became the highest-paid running back in NFL history when he was signed to a four-year, $64 million extension in April. Prior to this season, he had not missed an NFL game during his first three years in the league.

Mike Davis has played well as the starting back in his place, but has not mirrored McCaffery’s scoring production. Davis has five touchdowns this year, one fewer than McCaffrey.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.