Panthers-Lions live updates: Carolina finally forced an opponent to punt

The Carolina Panthers are trying to buck a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Lions this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and their challenge just got more difficult.

Teddy Bridgewater is inactive for today’s game (knee injury) and PJ Walker will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback. It is Walker’s first career NFL start.

The Observer has five journalists in uptown Charlotte for today’s 1 p.m. kickoff. Follow along here for live updates, breaking news and scoring updates as they happen.

Panthers forced a punt

This might not seem like big news, but for Carolina, it is.

The Panthers forced the Lions to punt on their first possession, and it was only the third punt by a Panthers opponent in the past five games.

The score is tied 0-0 early in the first quarter.

Who is Panthers quarterback PJ Walker?

Walker has seen the field twice this season, being the team’s only active backup quarterback in both of the games that Bridgewater has been injured in.

Against Atlanta in Week 8, he attempted one long pass intended for Robby Anderson running a go route but it fell incomplete. He finished the game 1-of-4 passing for 3 yards. Bridgewater (neck) re-entered the game on the drive following his injury.

Walker, 25, finished the game against the Buccaneers last Sunday after Bridgewater went out with his knee injury. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 12 yards and was sacked once. Both game appearances have come with scores largely out of hand or in difficult situations.

Walker chose to sign with the Panthers despite other options following a prolific stint in the XFL this past spring. He was on pace to become the league’s MVP, finishing five games with 267.6 passing yards per game, a 65% completion percentage, 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 99 rushing yards.

He played quarterback at Temple for Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing for the Panthers

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his second straight game. He injured the AC joint in his shoulder against the Chiefs and will miss today’s game against the Lions.

What channel is the Lions vs Panthers game on?

Sunday’s Detroit vs. Carolina game is on FOX. The game has the smallest broadcast footprint of any game in the 1 p.m. time slot with a coverage area that’s limited to the Carolinas, part of virginia, Michigan and Northern Ohio.

How to stream Panthers-Lions game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Panthers and Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be broadcast on FOX. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.