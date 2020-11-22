Will the Panthers beat the Lions? Here are predictions from national NFL experts

The Panthers need a bounce back game Sunday after the 46-23 beatdown the Buccaneers handed them last week.

It was an embarrassing performance for the Panthers, one they’ve learned from. It won’t be easy. The Panthers (3-7) host the Detroit Lions (4-5) at home Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, and may be without their two best players.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a knee injury he suffered last week, when he was tackled from behind. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game. And running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

But there are a few national reporters still picking the Panthers.

Here’s a look at some of their predictions:

▪ ESPN polls 10 of its NFL analysts and reporters. Of those 10, three, including Seth Wickersham, Mike Clay and Kevin Seifert, picked the Panthers.

Trey Wingo, Damien Woody, Mina Kimes, Laura Rutledge, Jason Reid, Dan Graziano and Matt Bowen are the seven experts picking the Lions.

▪ CBS’s Pete Prisco is picking the Panthers, even if Bridgewater doesn’t play. He has the Panthers winning 33-28.

▪ NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal is picking the Lions to win 27-24.

Said Rosenthal: “Panthers backup P.J. Walker was a sensation in the XFL, and I love Matt Rhule as an offensive coach, but I don’t love him that much. “

▪ Sporting News’ Bill Bender is picking the Lions over the Panthers, 27-24.

▪ Four out of six Bleacher Report NFL reporters are picking the Panthers to win, five of six NFL reporters at MMQB are picking the Panthers, and five out of seven at USA Today are picking the Panthers to win.

▪ The Observer columnist Scott Fowler predicts the Lions will beat the Panthers, 28-25.