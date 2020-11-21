Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions injury report and scouting report for Week 11

The biggest question leading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is, “will quarterback Teddy Bridgewater start?”

Bridgewater suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers last week. While it was not a significant injury, Bridgewater has been limited in practice all week and was mum Thursday night about his status for Sunday.

When asked about his knee and whether he felt like he could play, Bridgewater did not answer either question specifically.

“We have not decided anything,” he said. “Taking it one day at a time.”

If Bridgewater is not available, either backup P.J. Walker or Will Grier will start, which is not ideal. The Lions (4-5) are coming off a 30-27 win over Washington Football Team. The Panthers, meanwhile, are trying to figure out exactly what went wrong against the Bucs.

Here is what you need to know:

When the Panthers have the ball...

For much of this season, the Panthers had games where they have looked good on offense, and games where they haven’t. Last week was one of the games where the Panthers did not.

After a solid first half, the Panthers were stymied in the second. Bridgewater threw a season-low 136 yards and Mike Davis, who was starting in replace of the injured Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), had 32 yards on seven carries.

This has not always been the case this season.

And if Bridgewater plays Sunday, it likely won’t be a repeat. The Bucs have one of the better defenses in the NFL. The Lions have the league’s sixth-worst defense. Opponents average 29.7 points per game against the Lions, which should give the Panthers opportunities.

The Panthers should be able take advantage in the running game. Davis hasn’t been utilized much recently, but the Lions struggle against the run. They allow 141.6 rushing yards per game, which is third-worst in the NFL.

It’d be nice to have McCaffrey back, but Davis could have a big game. If Bridgewater does not play, then this could be a different story. The Panthers would likely rely heavily on the run and keep things simple with either Grier or Walker.

Regardless, with as many weapons as the Panthers have on offense, they should have the advantage.

Edge: Panthers

When the Lions have the ball...

Led by the 2009 No. 1 pick, Matthew Stafford, the Lions have one of the better passing attacks in the league. The Lions rank 12th in the NFL in passing yards per game with an average 258.9.

Stafford has been dealing with an injured thumb, but is expected to start. Stafford has thrown 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. However, the Lions average 101.6 yards rushing per game, which is ranked 25th in the league. By comparison, the Panthers are ranked 22nd with 105.4 yards rushing per game.

Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson leads the Lions with 371 yards rushing, but he’s averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. In the past two games, though, D’Andre Swift has gotten the majority of the Lion’s carries.

Swift is also used heavily in the passing game but did not practice this week with a concussion and was ruled out Friday. That’s good news for the Panthers.

In the Lions’ most recent win over Washington, Swift had 81 yards rushing, 68 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Panthers have struggled to stop the run this season, including when they gave up a 98-yard rushing touchdown to Ronald Jones II last week.

Third-year cornerback Donte Jackson won’t play Sunday. He continues to deal with a turf toe, and the Panthers want to see how he responds to rest. Carolina will have to rely on Rasul Douglas, who had his worst outing last week, and rookie Troy Pride Jr., who has struggled at time this season.

Edge: Lions

When they kick ...

Lions place kicker Matt Prater has made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts (73.9%) this season. His season long is 59 yards. He is 4 of 7 in field goal attempts from 40 to 49 yards, and 4 of 7 on attempts 50 yards or longer.

Prater has been a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals of less than 40 yards.

Panthers kicker Joey Slye has made 20 of 25 field goal attempts (80%), but has missed all four of his field goals from 50 yards or longer. Two of those field goals, though, were from 65 yards and longer.

Panthers-Lions Prediction

A big part of this prediction depends on whether Teddy Bridgewater is playing. If he is available, I’m picking the Panthers. The Panthers should respond well after a tough loss to the Buccaneers. They said they were better than their performance last week, and if they can slow Stafford, then they have a good chance to win.

But if Bridgewater does not play, that’s trouble.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he felt better about the possibility of Bridgewater starting Sunday, but it would “truly be a game-time decision.”

Prediction: Panthers 30, Lions 24

Injury Report

PANTHERS: RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) OUT, LT Russell Okung (calf) DOUBTFUL, CB Donte Jackson (toe) DOUBTFUL, RG John Miller (ankle/knee) DOUBTFUL, QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) QUESTIONABLE, CB Rasul Douglas (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, LB Tahir Whitehead (rib) QUESTIONABLE, Chris Manhertz (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, S Sam Franklin (ankle) QUESTIONABLE.

LIONS: WR Danny Amendola (hip) OUT, WR Kenny Golladay (hip) OUT, RB D’Andre Swift (concussion) OUT, QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb) QUESTIONABLE, DE Austin Bryant (thigh) QUESTIONABLE, LB Jarrad Davis (knee) QUESTIONABLE, DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin) QUESTIONABLE, S Will Harris (groin) QUESTIONABLE, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) QUESTIONABLE.