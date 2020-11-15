Panthers-Buccaneers live game updates: Tight ends are scoring touchdowns in tie game

The Carolina Panthers enter Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. FOX) trying to stop a four-game losing streak and pick up a much-needed win in the NFC South.

Coming away with a victory won’t be easy facing veteran quarterback Tom Brady who, despite the worst loss of his professional career last week against New Orleans, is still arguably the best to ever play the position.

If you’re looking for predictions on this Panthers-Buccaneers game, we have you covered. Our full scouting report is available here.

The Observer has five journalists at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for today’s matchup, including reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan Alexander. Follow along here for live scoring updates, highlights, and breaking news from the game.

Tampa Bay DB Carlton Davis injured

Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis, who suffered a knee injury during practice this week, went down late in the first quarter with the Panthers driving.

CAMERON BRATE TD, CAROLINA 7, TAMPA BAY 7

3:37, First Quarter: After the Panthers score, Tom Brady missed a wide open Antonio Brown on a potential long touchdown pass, but Brady produced a couple of pretty passes, under pressure, to keep the drive going. Finally, Brady hit tight end Cameron Brate with a 5-yard score on third and goal to tie the game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

COLIN THOMPSON TD, CAROLINA 7-0

8:19, First Quarter: Carolina got an early break when Shaq Thompson punched the ball away from Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones II after Jones caught a short pass from Tom Brady. Carolina recovered and got the ball at the Tampa 33 with 12:19 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers didn’t do much on the first three downs after the turnover, but on 4th and 3 at Tampa 26, Carolina coach Matt Rhule continued his tendency to be aggressive this season. Rhule chose to go for the first down and QB Teddy Bridgewater hit Robby Anderson on a quick pass for a 9-yard gain.

A few plays later Bridgewater hit tight end Colin Thompson with a 7-yard scoring pass on first and goal. It was the first time in his NFL career that Thompson had touched the ball.

Panthers LB Tahir Whitehead injured

Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead went down with an injury after the Bucs’ first play on offense Sunday. Carolina went 3-and-out on its possession before Tampa ran one play. The former Raiders player walked off the field holding his side.

What uniforms are the Panthers and Buccaneers wearing?

Carolina is wearing black tops with white pants. The Bucs are wearing white jerseys and gray pants.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing for the Panthers

After getting their All-Pro running back last week, Christian McCaffrey injured the AC joint in his shoulder against the Chiefs and will miss today’s game against the Buccaneers.

Inactive list is out

Some good news on the injury front for Carolina: The Panthers get starting safety/linebacker/do-everything Jeremy Chinn back in time to face Tom Brady.

The full inactive list for the Buccaneers-Panthers game is here.

What channel is the Buccaneers vs Panthers game on?

Sunday’s Tampa Bay vs. Carolina game is on FOX. It will be the game shown in the most homes across the country during the 1 p.m. time slot with a coverage area that stretches from the Pacific Northwest down through most of the Carolinas and Florida.

How to stream Panthers-Buccaneers game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Panthers and Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be broadcast on FOX. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.