Inactive players for Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Carolina gets starting safety back

One of the Carolina Panthers’ best defensive players is back in the lineup for Sunday’s game hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers rookie hybrid linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn is active after missing last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Starting safety Juston Burris (rib) is also back for the defense after spending three weeks on injured reserve.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is making his first career start in place of Stephen Weatherly (finger), who was placed on injured reserve Friday.

On the offensive side of the ball, Running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his seventh game of the season with a knee injury he suffered at the end of last week’s game. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he is hopeful he will be available next week.

Left tackle Russell Okung is out for a third straight game with a calf injury. Second-year lineman Dennis Daley will start in his place for a second straight game, but the Panthers will likely use some form of a rotation at the position.

Quarterback P.J. Walker will backup Teddy Bridgewater. Walker was also active last time the Panthers and Buccaneers met earlier this season.

Carolina Panthers

RB Chrisian McCaffrey (shoulder)

LT Russell Okung (calf)

QB Will Grier

OL Michael Schofield

DT Bruce Hector

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

DB Sean Chandler

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

G Ali Marpet (concussion)

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

DL Khalil Davis

QB Ryan Griffin