Panthers designate Juston Burris to return from IR; Bonnafon back on practice squad

Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris grimaces in pain as he is carted off the field during third quarter action against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers designated safety Juston Burris for return from the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

The Panthers have 21 days before they have to make a decision on whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Burris suffered a rib injury in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He was placed on IR, and has missed the past three weeks.

The Panthers also added running back Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad, removing him from the practice squad IR list. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4.

Bonnafon’s return to the practice squad comes as running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an injured shoulder. He suffered the shoulder injury on the final drive of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey was day-to-day, but added that he would know more Wednesday. He declined to add anything further, saying he wanted to respect McCaffrey’s privacy.

It was McCaffrey’s first game since returning from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.

Bonnafon has played in two games this season. Therefore, if the Panthers want to bring him up from the practice squad, they have to sign him or risk losing him to waivers.

If McCaffrey does miss time, Bonnafon’s addition provides help behind Mike Davis, who would likely start.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

