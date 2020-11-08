No chance vs. Super Bowl champs? Panthers put everything into close loss to KC

The Carolina Panthers weren’t given much of chance coming into Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

Losers of three straight, on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions and a 7-1 team. On top of that, the Panthers were without one of the team’s best defensive players in rookie hybrid safety Jeremy Chinn, who was out with a knee injury.

But with Christian McCaffrey making his return to the field, the Panthers were able to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes and the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs offense in the first half and roared back with two impressive drives in the fourth quarter to keep the game close.

As has happened all year for the Panthers (3-6), a third quarter slump and mistakes gave the Chiefs (8-1) an opportunity to come back and win the game, 33-31.

Despite all of that, the Panthers were in it until the very end.

An impressive nine-play, 70-yard drive led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter brought the Panthers within two, 26-24. The drive included a wild run by the quarterback on fourth-and-14 and ended in a four-yard Bridgewater touchdown run, his second of the season.

And part of the reason the Panthers were able to stay in the game was that they put everything they had into it.

Head coach Matt Rhule threw all the special plays out there. Three of their touchdown drives featured a fourth-down conversion.

That included an onside kick after the Bridgewater rushing touchdown that just failed and instead allowed Kansas City to quickly build on its lead, 33-24.

The Panthers gave it all they had, getting back within two with McCaffrey’s second touchdown of the day, 33-31. McCaffrey finished the day with 18 carries for 69 yards and 10 receptions for 82 yards. He had one rushing and one receiving score.

A strong effort gave the Carolina offense the ball back with 1:26 remaining in the game and only needing a field goal. With a chance at history, Joey Slye missed a game-ending 67-yard attempt.

In the third quarter, a series of events turned the tide in the Chiefs’ favor after a 17-13 Panthers’ halftime lead.

On the first drive of the second half, the Panthers were cruising until McCaffrey was stopped for a loss of a yard from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line. McCaffrey ran up the middle on third down as well, picking up just a yard. A 51-yard Slye field goal attempt bounced off the upright, giving the Chiefs the ball at their own 41-yard line.

Just five plays later, a 44-yard pass to Travis Kelce led to a two-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and the Chiefs took their first lead of the day. Kelce had a career-day, finishing with 10 catches for 159 yards.

Kansas City grew the lead even more on its next drive, finishing with a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tyreek Hill.

The Panthers didn’t score a point in the third quarter with their only other possession netting one yard. The Chiefs made halftime adjustments more effectively and a combined 12 penalties killed the Panthers, especially on defense.

Carolina came out blazing to start the game and built an early lead.

The Panthers were in command in the first half, winning the time off possession battle 19:23 to 10:37.

The offense started the game with a statement drive of 15 plays in 8:53 that ended in a nine-yard McCaffrey receiving touchdown on fourth down. The next drive was extended by a decision to do a fake punt on fourth-and-7 from the Panthers’ 45-yard line. Without Chinn, who converted a fake punt last week, punter Joe Charlton threw a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Brandon Zylstra.

The drive ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel that was assisted by a solid block from running back Mike Davis, giving the Panthers a 14-3 lead.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown in the first half on a crazy pass from Mahomes, who snapped the ball while he was in motion, to Demarcus Robinson.

Throughout the day, the Panthers offense looked the best it has all season long, but the defense continued to allow Mahomes to creep back in and take control.

At the end of the day, the Panthers gave it everything they had and then some. But an offensive lapse coming out of halftime created too big of a hole to come back from.

