Panthers activate top cornerback off COVID-19/reserve list ahead of game vs. Chiefs

Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas is coming back.

Carolina announced Monday afternoon that they activated Douglas off the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Douglas, who was put on the list Oct. 23, missed the Panthers’ game against the Falcons last Thursday. Without him, the Panthers struggled to contain top wide receiver Julio Jones, who finished with seven catches for 137 yards.

The Panthers claimed Douglas off waivers Sept. 6. Since his addition, he had been the Panthers’ best cornerback in defending the pass. Through six games this season, Douglas has 27 tackles, six pass deflections and one tackle for loss. He is often asked to guard the opposing team’s best receiver.

“He’s really a big part of our defense,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said in a Zoom press conference Monday. “Not just physically, but emotionally.”

The Chiefs have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, led by former NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is second in the lead with 2,315 yards passing and has thrown 21 touchdowns and only one interception.

Other notes from Monday’s presser

▪ Rhule said he is hopeful star running back Christian McCaffrey will be available Sunday. He said McCaffrey will practice, but it is up to the doctors to activate him.

He added that if McCaffrey does return, he plans to use McCaffrey, running back Mike Davis and wide receiver Curtis Samuel in a variety of ways. He said Davis has shown he is a winner.

▪ Rhule said he is hopeful both starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr and cornerback Donte Jackson, who are dealing with a toe injuries, can play Sunday.

Jackson played against the Falcons last week, but was pulled after re-injured the toe.

▪ Rhule said one of the biggest things he concluded from watching film during the break was that the Panthers need to be a better team in the second half.

The Panthers are 2-4 in games decided by one possession and have struggled to finish comebacks.

He also said the Panthers have to do a better job of protecting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

“When Teddy Bridgewater is upright, he’s playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League,” Rhule said. “When we protect him the offense works.”

▪ Teddy Bridgewater said he’s feeling better after he was hit late in the game against the Falcons last Thursday. After the hit, Bridgewater stayed on the ground for some time. He cleared concussion protocol, but sustained a neck injury. He missed six plays, but returned to finish the game.

“I’m doing fine,” Bridgewater said with a smile.