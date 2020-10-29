Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returns to game vs. Falcons after neck injury

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was injured in Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to the game after suffering a neck injury with over nine minutes left in the game. The quarterback cleared concussion protocol.

Bridgewater appeared to be hit in the head by Falcons DE Dante Fowler on a third down sack at the Falcons 37-yard line. The Panthers went on to kick a 39-yard Joey Slye field goal at the end of the drive. Atlanta remained in the lead, 19-17.

Defensive end Charles Harris was disqualified after the play. Fowler was also penalized for tripping.

Quarterback P.J. Walker came in for Bridgewater. Walker is the only active quarterback for the Panthers tonight with Will Grier inactive.

Bridgewater sat on the field for many minutes before going into the blue medical tent. He then emerged from the tent and put on his gloves and began throwing the football.

He had completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown, in addition to three rushes for 22 yards before exiting the game. He was sacked twice.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is tended to on the field after being injured in second half action against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night, Oct. 28, 2020. David T. Foster, III dfoster@charlotteobserver.com

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.