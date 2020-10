Football Panthers lost 27-24 to the Saints. Matt Rhule talks about just falling short after a late-game sack October 25, 2020 04:35 PM

The Carolina Panthers lost against the Saints after Bridgewater got sacked on third-and-11 with about two minutes left. Joey Slye then attempted and missed a 65-yard field goal that would've tied the game. Rhule talks about the decision.