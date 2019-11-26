A fan took NFL player’s first TD ball. Now a strip club is offering a reward for its return.

Former Florida Gators star Brian Poole scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday for the New York Jets.

It’s a moment the Bradenton native cherished. But the former Southeast High standout doesn’t have the football he scored with as a keepsake.

That’s because a fan in the stands snatched the ball from his hand as the defensive back was celebrating his pick six with his teammates during the third quarter of the Jets’ 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Poole took to Twitter to enlist the help of his followers to find the culprit, even offering the incentive of a signed jersey in return for the ball.

Poole’s request led to other businesses offering rewards to the person that steps forward. They ranged from free driving lessons to a free mattress and a New York City strip club offered free VIP access for every Jets home game for life, according to multiple reports.

A New York City Strip Club is offering the person who stole Brian Poole’s pick-6 football out of his hand free VIP access for every Jets home game for life. Free food. Free drink. Private butlers!



Really. #FindPoolePickSix



(Hell of a play by Neville Hewitt, by the way).