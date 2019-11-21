Cam Newton will dish up Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 underprivileged children

Cam Newton will quarterback the serving of Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 underprivileged Charlotte area children on Monday.

The Carolina Panthers QB will host his foundation’s eighth annual “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” with some of his family members and about 80 volunteers from Harris Teeter and JPMorgan Chase.

“Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet,” Newton tweeted Thursday.

Children in Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s Kids Café Program are served traditional Thanksgiving meals at the private event at Topgolf Charlotte. Some of the children’s family members may also receive meals, and all guests get a second full Thanksgiving meal to make at home, according to the Cam Newton Foundation.

Kids Café operates 40 sites in the Charlotte region where children in need receive free daily meals, snacks and nutrition education year-round.

In this 2018 Charlotte Observer file photo, Cam Newton serves up some mac and cheese to a young guest at the 7th annual Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers mascot Sir Purr will hob-nob with the children, who also get to play golf and other games, dance to a DJ, have their faces painted and take balloons home.

Throwback Thursday to Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam through the years! Looking forward to our BIGGEST Thanksgiving Jam yet. It’s coming next week with the help of our partners @Chase and @HarrisTeeter. #TBT #CamNewtonFoundation pic.twitter.com/YFZsf31kDk — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) November 21, 2019

The popular player has faced a tough time on the field this year. On Nov. 5, the Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve, ending his injury-wracked season.