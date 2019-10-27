Panthers expected 49ers’ misdirection, but still baffled and bamboozled in blowout

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, October 27, 2019. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Words may have failed Gerald McCoy, but his body language said it all. The Carolina Panthers defensive lineman, after watching Tevin Coleman take a screen pass untouched for the San Francisco 49ers’ third touchdown of their four in the first half, held his palms up in baffled supplication.

The Panthers had three points at that point and zero clue how to read the San Francisco offense, a cornucopia of draws and screens and play actions and clever misdirections. When the Panthers played zig, the 49ers had long ago zagged.

After spending the entire week preparing for the confusing deception of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, the Panthers only nailed down the confused part, getting rolled over on their way to a 24-point halftime deficit and 51-13 loss on Sunday.

Amid the oppressive parity and copycat schematics of the NFL, this was a rare and shocking degree of strategic advantage. The Panthers were always going to struggle against the fearsome San Francisco defense, but they would have hoped and expected to at least hold their own on the other side of the ball.

The 49ers’ 11-play opening drive was all too easy, full of cleverly designed plays including a shovel draw that got them to the shadow of the goal line. The Panthers deflected one pass — which ended up in the hands of San Francisco tight end George Kittle — and Marquis Haynes forced an incompletion with a timely hit on Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Panthers’ powerlessness to stop the 49ers was merely a preview of the afternoon to come.

Other than a first-quarter Luke Kuechly interception of a poorly thrown pass, the 49ers were a step ahead of the Panthers all game long. Their offense is designed to obfuscate, and the Panthers were either too aggressive, jumping at ghosts early, or too passive, playing on their heels late.

▪ The 49ers had so much of the physical edge in this one, their punter/kickoff specialist got an unnecessary roughness penalty making the tackle on a kickoff return. Mitch Wishnowsky also botched the hold on an extra point, saving the Panthers an additional point of embarrassment.

▪ With rookie Greg Little (concussion) inactive again, the Panthers played three-card monte with offensive tackles Daryl Williams, Taylor Moton and Dennis Daley, to no avail. They gave up seven sacks — three to Nick Bosa in the first half — while the offensive line was called for three penalties

Bosa was a dominant force on defense, with an interception and long return to go with his sacks, but the entire San Francisco defensive line did very little wrong on the afternoon.

▪ Christian McCaffrey, who played at nearby Stanford, had his fourth 100-yard game of the season but had trouble finding any running room in the first half when the Panthers couldn’t get anything going on offense. (He did have a 43-yard run called back for a holding penalty.) Of his 117 yards, 96 came in the second half after the 49ers had a comfortable lead.

▪ Panthers rookie linebacker Brian Burns, with 4.5 sacks through the first six games, was ineffective playing with his surgically repaired right hand in a cast that looked like a boxing glove. Mario Addison, with 6.5 sacks, struggled to pressure Garoppolo as well

Bruce Irvin picked up some of the slack with a pair of sacks, one in each half.

▪ Steve Spurrier was in attendance for reasons unexplained, perhaps because it was allegedly “National Tight End Day” and Spurrier admitted he would have recruited Cam Newton as a tight end when he was coaching at South Carolina.

▪ Greg Dortch, the Wake Forest wide receiver signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad to replace kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud, was curiously inactive. Colin Jones handled punt-return duties and Reggie Bonnafon kickoffs instead.

Dortch could have been a useful part after receiver Jarius Wright left the game with a leg injury in the third quarter. That left the Panthers with Brandon Zylstra and DeAndrew White as backups until Wright returned in the fourth quarter.