Panthers scouting report: 49ers dominant defense line poses problems for Kyle Allen

A scouting report on the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers, who meet Sunday at Levi’s Stadium as both teams look to prove themselves in the NFC.

When the Panthers pass the ball ...

Kyle Allen has to be especially careful. Allen mentioned this week how, after five fumbles in his first two 2019 starts, he’s been actively working on improving his ball security; that has paid dividends with only one turnover in Carolina’s last two games. He has the third-most pass attempts (153) to start a career in NFL history without throwing an interception. But all that said, San Francisco’s defensive line is long and strong enough to knock the ball loose from Allen. And considering the 49ers’ pass defense is No. 1 in the league and allowing just 133 passing yards per game, Allen will need to be particularly careful about where he puts the ball. If he can throw easily and effectively against the 49ers, he’d be the first quarterback this year to do so.

Advantage: 49ers

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When the Panthers run the ball ...

They’ll have to be persistent. The 49ers sport one of the NFL’s best defensive lines — stocked with five former first-round picks — and they’re allowing just 90 rushing yards per game. Running back Christian McCaffrey has proven himself to be a legitimate MVP candidate this season, and although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (mostly) bottled him up in two matchups this year, McCaffrey hasn’t seen a defensive line with the size and speed of this unit. Expecting a 100-yard rushing performance from McCaffrey might be wishful thinking, but offensive coordinator Norv Turner will have to give him a large workload regardless to keep San Francisco’s defense honest.

Advantage: Push

When the 49ers pass the ball ...

The Panthers have to do whatever they can to force turnovers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one of the NFL’s better offensive lines protecting him, but the Panthers lead the NFL in sacks (27) for a reason. If Carolina can get to Garoppolo and either knock the ball loose or force him into some rushed throws, this secondary has the potential to flip the game. One other thing to watch: How involved new 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, acquired mid-week from Denver, is in the offense with just a handful of days to prepare.

Advantage: Panthers

When the 49ers run the ball ...

They’re almost guaranteed to use some sort of pre-snap movement. Coach Ron Rivera, defensive coordinator Eric Washington and linebacker Luke Kuechly all said as much this week. Expect heavy motions, sweeps, anything to try to throw this Panthers defense off its mark. The Panthers’ run defense has slipped somewhat through six games this year, as the team is allowing 119 yards per game. San Francisco, meanwhile, has the league’s No. 2 rushing offense with about 172 yards per game.

Advantage: 49ers

Special teams

Joey Slye hasn’t been perfect for the Panthers thus far this season, but he has made big kicks when Carolina has most needed him to. He’s 13-for-18 on the year with three makes over 50 yards. Michael Palardy continues growing as a punter and is one of the more dependable players on Carolina’s roster. The wild card for the Panthers is new returner Greg Dortch, a former star at Wake Forest who returned two collegiate punts for touchdowns. As for San Francisco, kicker Robbie Gould has already missed a career-high seven field-goal attempts this season. The 49ers will also get long snapper Kyle Nelson back this week after a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Advantage: Panthers

Coaching

What a fun matchup this is. Rivera and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan are familiar with one another from Shanahan’s two years in Atlanta as offensive coordinator, but his scheme has evolved the last three sesons in the Bay Area. What Rivera calls defensively, especially as it relates to slowing San Francisco’s trio of running backs, will be paramount to the Panthers having a chance Sunday. Rivera has a 4-4 record after the bye, but knowing how critical this game will be in both the NFC playoff picture and national conversation, he’ll have his team fully prepared.

Advantage: Push

Prediction

If you’re expecting a high-scoring affair with points galore, you’ve got the wrong game. Two dominant defensive lines and two offense coaches with a proclivity for running the ball almost guarantees this game will be decided in the trenches. For Carolina, the key will be not falling behind early; if it does, San Francisco’s menacing defensive line will tee off on Allen and make for a long afternoon. The Panthers have a chance to make a national statement with a victory in this game, and they’ve got as good a chance as ever with Trai Turner, Donte Jackson and Dennis Daley all cleared to play. But the 49ers are undefeated because their defense is legit from front to back, and it should stifle Carolina’s offense just enough to remain unbeaten.

49ers 16, Panthers 13